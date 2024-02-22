After 2.5 years, A.C.E returns with their 6th Mini-Album, My Girl: “My Choice”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A.C.E is back with their sixth mini-album, My Girl: “My Choice”. This is the first mini-album they have released in two and a half years since completing their military enlistment, having returned with deeper music and storytelling that they wish to convey to their fans, Choice. With My Girl: “My Choice,” A.C.E explores the “reasons for existence” with a love story while incorporating “Conatus,” the essence and core power of all beings.
“We aspire for this album to be musically soothing to listen to. We also wish for it to resonate with many, providing comfort and support through our work.”
– Park Junhee, Member of A.C.E
“I believe this album portrays the journey of modern individuals rediscovering their lost selves and embodies their emotions.” – Lee Donghun, Member of A.C.E
The mini-album includes seven songs, including pre-release singles “Effortless” and “Angel.” The title track, “My Girl,” is a disco-pop song that tells the story of A.C.E’s journey in discovering themselves, leaving, and finding the meaning of their existence. Lee Donghun took part in writing this track along with British singer-songwriter Etham, who also participated in writing “Effortless.” The song was produced by up-and-coming producer, Nickko Young who is known for his work with artists such as Stray Kids, NiziU, and Tomorrow X Together. “Facetime” is a self-written song by WOW, that describes a boy conveying his innermost feelings about a girl he is trying to Facetime with. The mini-album includes English versions of “Effortless,” “My Girl,” and “Angel.”
A.C.E member Kang Yuchan was unable to participate in this comeback as he was fulfilling his military enlistment during the time of production.
ABOUT A.C.E
A.C.E is a South Korean boy group under Beat Interactive consisting of 5 members: Lee Donghun, Park Junhee, WOW, Kim Byeongkwan, and Kang Yuchan. They debuted on May 23, 2017, with their first single, “Cactus”. A.C.E stands for Adventure Calling Emotions, meaning that the group wants to cause emotions that urge people to go on adventures and make their dreams come true. In 2019, they won the Fan Rising Star Award (The Fact Music Awards) and the Next Artist Award (Soribada Best K-Music Awards). The following year in 2020, they won the APAN Choice Global Hallyu Star (APAN Music Awards). On January 5th, 2021, they collaborated with renowned DJ, Steve Aoki, to release a remix of their track “Goblin (Favorite Boys)” called “Fav Boyz (Steve Aoki’s Gold Star Remix).” The song reached #4 on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart and #12 on the US Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart. They are the fourth K-pop artist in history to enter this chart after BTS, Monsta X, and BLACKPINK and the third highest-ranking after BTS and BLACKPINK.
Helix Publicity
“We aspire for this album to be musically soothing to listen to. We also wish for it to resonate with many, providing comfort and support through our work.”
– Park Junhee, Member of A.C.E
“I believe this album portrays the journey of modern individuals rediscovering their lost selves and embodies their emotions.” – Lee Donghun, Member of A.C.E
The mini-album includes seven songs, including pre-release singles “Effortless” and “Angel.” The title track, “My Girl,” is a disco-pop song that tells the story of A.C.E’s journey in discovering themselves, leaving, and finding the meaning of their existence. Lee Donghun took part in writing this track along with British singer-songwriter Etham, who also participated in writing “Effortless.” The song was produced by up-and-coming producer, Nickko Young who is known for his work with artists such as Stray Kids, NiziU, and Tomorrow X Together. “Facetime” is a self-written song by WOW, that describes a boy conveying his innermost feelings about a girl he is trying to Facetime with. The mini-album includes English versions of “Effortless,” “My Girl,” and “Angel.”
A.C.E member Kang Yuchan was unable to participate in this comeback as he was fulfilling his military enlistment during the time of production.
ABOUT A.C.E
A.C.E is a South Korean boy group under Beat Interactive consisting of 5 members: Lee Donghun, Park Junhee, WOW, Kim Byeongkwan, and Kang Yuchan. They debuted on May 23, 2017, with their first single, “Cactus”. A.C.E stands for Adventure Calling Emotions, meaning that the group wants to cause emotions that urge people to go on adventures and make their dreams come true. In 2019, they won the Fan Rising Star Award (The Fact Music Awards) and the Next Artist Award (Soribada Best K-Music Awards). The following year in 2020, they won the APAN Choice Global Hallyu Star (APAN Music Awards). On January 5th, 2021, they collaborated with renowned DJ, Steve Aoki, to release a remix of their track “Goblin (Favorite Boys)” called “Fav Boyz (Steve Aoki’s Gold Star Remix).” The song reached #4 on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart and #12 on the US Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart. They are the fourth K-pop artist in history to enter this chart after BTS, Monsta X, and BLACKPINK and the third highest-ranking after BTS and BLACKPINK.
Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
artists@helixpublicity.com
A.C.E(에이스) 'My Girl' M/V