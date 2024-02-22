On the Search for Weapons: Introducing the First Woman Police Dog Handler

Alongside her eager K9 partner, the 5-month-old Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) named Ada, Kristina Shikova will be out in the field on detection duties by this summer. Kristina is training to become a police dog handler, making her the first woman in North Macedonia to hold this role.

While Ada knows how to follow Kristina’s commands with a ball, she is currently in the process of learning how to sniff cars for detection purposes. In just a few months, Ada will be able to perform her sniffer dog duties with utmost precision, particularly in detecting firearms and ammunition.

The OSCE Mission to Skopje’s efforts to enhance the Police Dog Unit's detection capacities is part of the endeavor to strengthen weapons control in South-Eastern Europe. Strengthening the detection capacities contributes significantly to the broader goal of enhancing security and reducing the proliferation of weapons in the region.

Kristina has been serving in the police force for six years, but she has wanted to work in the Police Dog Unit since she joined. When a vacancy became available, she immediately applied. "It still seems unbelievable to me, but I see it more as satisfaction rather than a job. I have always wanted to work around animals," Kristina said, reflecting on when she received the good news about her new appointment this January.

Her current training includes socialization, obedience, contact with her assigned police dog, theoretical and practical components, as well as physical tasks. Kristina anticipates learning a lot on the job and aims to excel as a handler, progressing to the next level of becoming an instructor, actively assisting newcomers, and acting as a role model.

Drawing on her achievements, Kristina advocates for increased diversity in law enforcement and the need for more women in the police force, recognizing their role in building community trust. She encourages more women to apply to work in the Police Dog Unit, as she knows many who have the necessary drive and commitment.

The Mission actively promotes gender equality through initiatives supporting women in law enforcement, providing training and support, and advocating for the inclusion of women in the police force. Since 2018, the Mission has collaborated closely with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MoIA) of North Macedonia to implement gender-sensitive policing through a comprehensive gender mentoring programme.

Kristina’s journey, together with her K9 partner Ada, serves as an inspiration for women considering a career in law enforcement and the Police Dog Unit—a cause that the OSCE Mission to Skopje proudly supports.

About the Efforts to Enhance SALW Detection Capacities

Enhancing detection capacities falls under the Mission’s extra-budgetary project, "Assisting the National Authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia to Decrease the Risk of Weapon Proliferation and Misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)." Funded by Belgium, the EU, France, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, and the US, the project has led to substantial progress in enhancing the Police Dog Unit's detection capabilities in the country.

