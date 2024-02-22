IMNN-101 Preclinical Data in SARS CoV-2 Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal Vaccine

Data Show Strong Immunogenicity and Protection with IMUNON’s PlaCCine DNA-Based Vaccine Modality

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage drug-development company focused on developing non-viral DNA-mediated immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that an article titled “Strong immunogenicity & protection in mice with PlaCCine: A COVID-19 DNA vaccine formulated with a functional polymer” by Subeena Sood, Majed M. Matar, et. Al. [ https://doi.org.10.1016/j.vaccine.2024.01.065 ] has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine, by Elsevier. The article is available at https://authors.elsevier.com/sd/article/S0264-410X(24)00077-X .

The study described in the article used IMUNON’s proprietary formulation against the spike proteins from two SARS-CoV-2 variants, both alone and in combination. Data from the study show:

IMUNON’s proprietary formulation of functionalized polymer protected DNA from degradation, while the combination with an adjuvant led to an increase in protein expression.

DNA formulated with PlaCCine resulted in a DNA vaccine product that was stable for up to one year at 4°C.

DNA formulated in PlaCCine resulted in the induction of spike-specific neutralizing antibodies and cytotoxic T cells.

In the in vivo challenge model, the vaccine-induced immune response was capable of suppressing viral replication.

Multiple inserts can be cloned into the PlaCCine backbone (a plug-and-play strategy), therefore allowing for an immune response with broader protection.



Dr. Corinne Le Goff, president and chief executive officer of IMUNON, said, “The publication of this manuscript in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Vaccine adds to the growing body of preclinical data confirming the efficacy and desirable features of our PlaCCine vaccine modality. While data from this murine study confirm PlaCCine’s potential to address SARS-CoV-2 pathogens, and recent data from non-human primates are promising, we look forward to filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks, and to beginning a Phase 1/2 study this spring. Clearly COVID-19 continues to remain a global public health concern. With IMNN-101, we are pursuing more potent and durable immunity, and with ease of handling and ability to incorporate multiple antigens in a single plasmid, we believe that our novel DNA vaccine modality is well positioned as the next generation of vaccines.”

About Vaccine

Vaccine is the pre-eminent journal in the field of vaccinology. It is the official journal of The Japanese Society for Vaccinology and is published by Elsevier https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/vaccine . Copies of this paper are available to credentialed journalists upon request, please contact the Elsevier Newsroom at newsroom@elsevier.com .

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across four modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectious diseases. The third modality, FixPlas®, concerns the application of our DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines, also called tumor associated antigen cancer vaccines. The fourth modality, IndiPlas®, is in the discovery phase and will focus on the development of personalized cancer vaccines, or neoepitope cancer vaccines.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting IND-enabling preclinical studies for the development of a COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101) and a treatment for the LASSA virus (IMNN-102). The Company has also initiated preclinical work to develop a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma (IMNN-201). We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com .

