American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Includes OGM in Latest Edition of Technical Laboratory Standards for Solid Tumor Analysis

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) was included for the first time in the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) technical laboratory standards documentation for solid tumor analysis. The section, which was last updated in 2016, includes an overview of current cytogenomic techniques for solid tumor analysis and guidelines for their use, providing structure and standardization to laboratory geneticists as they perform cytogenomic studies for solid tumors.

The technical laboratory standards were developed by a working group of laboratory geneticists performing cytogenetic studies. The working group conducted a comprehensive review of publications, current guidelines from organizations including ACMG, National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Children’s Oncology Group, and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the authors’ own expertise and empirical data, and their recommendations were voted on by the ACMG general membership and approved by the organization’s laboratory quality assurance committee and board of directors. The authors describe OGM’s utility for genome-wide analysis, due to its ability to detect and validate structural variants (SVs) at high resolution in a single assay, as compared to traditional cytogenetic methods.

“We are thrilled to see OGM included in the newest section of the ACMG technical laboratory standards for solid tumor studies, which provides a standardized guide for laboratory geneticists who are conducting this cytogenomic analysis. ACMG’s laboratory standards documentation plays an important role in directing the cancer laboratory community toward emerging techniques, and in comparing different methods of genome analysis,” commented Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano.

“Inclusion in the ACMG lab standards for solid tumor analysis is a significant milestone for OGM and for people in the field of cancer cytogenomics who are looking for ways to move the community forward. We were pleased to see the authors note OGM’s ability to detect relevant variants that other methods, including sequencing, may miss, while citing OGM’s efficient and sensitive analysis. We believe that cytogenomic analysis of solid tumor samples is critically important for clinical research,” added Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

