BioAdaptives, Inc. Announces NaturaComplete™, an All-In-One Supplement to Optimize Its AI-Based FYO Obesity Management System

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announces the development on an All-In-One Dietary Supplement formula, NaturaComplete™, that provides a comprehensive array of over 70 vitamins, minerals, amino and fatty acids, trace minerals and other nutrients to support general health and obesity management activities. Some dietary methods and the use of certain obesity drugs, like semaglutide, are reported to have unwanted side effects including gastro-intestinal problems like delayed gastric emptying, muscle mass decrease and hair loss. The ingredients in NaturaComplete™ help to increase the amount of bioavailable nutrients, provide more protein building blocks, stimulate the body’s Primitive cells needed for immune defense and healing, and promote better quality of skin, hair, and nails.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives CEO, comments, “NaturaComplete™ is derived from research conducted over the past seven years and is based on the idea that a single, comprehensive blend of synergistic natural ingredients can provide safe and effective support for the immune system and critical body organs including the Brain, Heart, Lungs, and Liver. This concept has been demonstrated in the highly popular and convenient, One-Stop, Equine All-In-One products, developed by BioAdaptives and shown to have rejuvenating, anti-aging, and performance effects in horses. In addition to providing more complete nutritional support, the ingredients in NaturaComplete™ are designed to improve body appearance by aiding in the reduction of body fat mass while combating unwanted effects like the loss of muscle mass and hair. NaturaComplete™ may be used in conjunction with the AI supported FYO Body Composition smartphone App and can be taken as a meal replacement or as a complementary, additional supplement with any diet.”

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition, and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

