CHAR Technologies Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange, making this the second nomination. The 2024 TSX Venture 50, comprising 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, celebrates excellence in market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume. CHAR Tech’s consistent performance and innovation in cleantech have secured its place among the elite in this prestigious ranking.



At the core of CHAR Technologies is its proprietary high-temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology, where organic materials or wood waste are heated to over 800°C in a completely oxygen free environment, significantly reducing carbon emissions. The result is a groundbreaking approach to convert forestry waste products into two valuable outputs: renewable energy and biocarbon.

“Our recognition as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for the second consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Andrew White, CHAR Technologies’ CEO. “This year has seen remarkable acceleration in our project pipeline, coupled with meaningful partnerships. Collaborating with industry leaders in the steel industry has opened doors to incredible opportunities, and we are eager to persist in our transformative journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

