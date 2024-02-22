MEDIA RELEASE: Ontario Students Host Lobby Week

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, from February 25th to February 28th, the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario will host their annual Lobby Week, where college and university students from across the province will meet with Members of Provincial Parliament to discuss issues in Post-Secondary Education.

Students in Ontario are facing significant challenges. The escalating cost of living, high inflation, and skyrocketing rents have deeply affected students’ lives and their pursuit of higher education. For many, Post-Secondary Education is now out of reach due to high tuition fees. These circumstances have intensified the existing issues within Ontario's Post-Secondary Education sector, and students have been feeling the effects of decades long underfunding and cuts. Students are calling for the provincial government to work with and for them to address these issues and establish a fair and inclusive Post-Secondary Education system in Ontario that puts students over profit.

Throughout the week, students will hold meetings with MPPs to address six primary recommendations, which include:

Reduce tuition fees by 25% annually for the next 4 years, towards the progressive elimination of tuition fees for all.

Increase targeted grants to Indigenous student services, and double the funding to Indigenous Institutes.

Regulate International student tuition as a provisional measure towards eliminating tuition fees for International students entirely.

Eliminate Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) cuts and increase ODSP for all people.

Increase provincial funding to graduate students, and eliminate graduate student tuition fees.

Implement legislation to protect students’ rights to organize.

“We, the students, urge the MPPs to make Post-Secondary Education a priority. Robust investments and the commitment to a more just Post-Secondary Education system need to be

implemented immediately to ensure all students can have access to the Post-Secondary Education system without worrying about the cost of education.”

- Mitra Yakubi, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

For further information or to set up an interview, contact:

Mitra Yakubi, CFSO Chairperson

Isobel McDonald, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator

Mitra Yakubi Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario federation@cfsontario.ca