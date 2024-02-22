Dr. Robert Huizinga Elected to the Kane Biotech Board and Appointed Executive Chair

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) announces that at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on February 20, 2024, Dr. Robert Huizinga was elected as a director of the Company.



Mr. Huizinga has also been appointed by the directors of the Company as Executive Chair of the Company. In this new role in collaboration with Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Huizinga will devote his time to the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, including strengthening the Company’s partnerships with existing clients and fostering key relationships that lead to new business, including strategic acquisitions. In addition, he will interact with the shareholders and stakeholders of Kane. Dr. Huizinga will also be responsible for managing the business of the board of directors of Kane, ensuring that the functions identified in the charter of directors of the Company are being effectively carried out by the board of directors and its committees.

“I want to thank Philip Renaud and the entire Kane Board for their trust in me. My decision to take on the Executive Chair role at this important time for Kane is fueled by my absolute conviction in the potential of Kane’s portfolio to transform wound and skin care,” said Dr. Huizinga. “I have worked on Nephrology for much of my career and have seen the devastating impact of biofilm on both chronic wounds and long-term catheters. I was fortunate to work with the Kane team on their successful 510(k) clearance of coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and look forward to continuing to work with the team.”

Dr. Huizinga is currently the principal of Reformation Consulting Services, and was formerly a co-founder and Executive Vice-President of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. He led the clinical development and subsequent FDA approval of voclosporin, which had first year sales of $100 million USD. Prior to that, Dr. Huizinga was the Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Isotechnika Inc, and was a clinical investigator at the University of Alberta. Dr. Huizinga holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership, a Masters in Clinical Epidemiology, holds his Nephrology certification and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau. He holds a certificate in leadership from EQUIP Leadership. Dr. Huizinga has been a member of Kane Biotech’s Scientific Advisory Board since 2018.

“I’m excited that the Board accepted my recommendation to add Robert to the Board and to appoint him to the Executive Chair role,” said Marc Edwards, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Robert has been a close ally to Kane since I became President & CEO in 2018 and we look forward to having him be part of the team as we take Kane to the next level.”

The following link includes a video with Marc Edward’s welcoming comments: https://kanebiotech.com/#videos

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™ and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

