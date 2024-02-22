Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Lyft, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lyft, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: LYFT).



After the market closed on February 13, 2024, Lyft announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. Lyft’s press release reported that Lyft anticipated an “[a]djusted EBITDA margin expansion … of approximately 500 basis points year-over-year,” when in fact Lyft only anticipated a 50 basis point expansion. Lyft common shares traded at inflated prices in the aftermarket on February 13, 2024 until the misstatement was corrected.

