GoHealth to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results on March 14, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on the morning of March 14, 2024.



Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Schulz, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on the day of the release at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.



