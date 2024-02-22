Daré Bioscience to Present at the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH) Annual Meeting

Data to be presented demonstrate increased frequency of sexual events with Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% use in the Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study, as well as improvement in multiple aspects of the sexual experience



Continuing to work toward Phase 3 pivotal study

There are no FDA-approved treatments for female sexual arousal disorder

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that additional data from the exploratory Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% (Sildenafil Cream) in women with female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) will be presented at the upcoming International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH) Annual Meeting. These data include efficacy results across multiple endpoints in the proposed Phase 3 study population.

Presentation Details

Poster 1: Sexual Experiences in an Exploratory, Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of Sildenafil, 3.6% Cream for the Treatment of Female Sexual Arousal Disorder

“The data from the Phase 2b RESPOND study demonstrate that Sildenafil Cream treatment reduced sexual distress across multiple measures in a clinically meaningful way,” said Dr. Andrew Goldstein, Medical Advisor for Daré Bioscience and former President of ISSWSH. “The results highlight specific endpoints with the strongest responses including arousal sensation, desire, orgasm, as well as stress, guilt, and embarrassment about the sexual dysfunction. Most importantly, based on these responses, we’ve identified the study population that will likely demonstrate the most significant benefit from Sildenafil Cream treatment, which consists of healthy premenopausal women with female sexual arousal disorder, including those who suffered from a lack of sexual desire due to their decreased arousal.”

Dr. Goldstein will also present data on sexual experiences from the study, which showed that Sildenafil Cream users had more sexual experiences and more solo sexual experiences than placebo users. Notably, Sildenafil Cream enhanced solo, unpartnered sexual experiences, which represented approximately 1 in 5 sexual events in the Phase 2b RESPOND study.

“We are excited to share additional data from this groundbreaking study in one of the leading forums for scientific research on female sexual dysfunction,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “This is an area of significant unmet need and the improvements demonstrated in the Phase 2b RESPOND study in the target population we want to take forward to the Phase 3 program provide an important step towards advancing this potential first-in-category treatment for this challenging condition. We will continue to work with the FDA to align on and finalize the planned Phase 3 program for Sildenafil Cream.”

Sildenafil, a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, is the active ingredient in a tablet for oral administration currently marketed under the brand name Viagra® for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. Sildenafil Cream is an investigational, proprietary topical cream formulation specifically designed to be used on-demand at the time of sexual activity to increase blood flow to the genital tissue in women. If development is successful, Sildenafil Cream has the potential to be the first product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat FSAD.

Daré Bioscience previously announced a positive end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA supporting advancement of Sildenafil Cream for the treatment of FSAD. The FDA recently confirmed that it aims to complete its review of the Phase 2b RESPOND study data and provide comments within the second quarter of 2024 on the proposed primary and secondary patient reported outcome endpoints for the planned Phase 3 pivotal trials of Sildenafil Cream to support potential product registration and labeling.

About FSAD and Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%

FSAD, as described in the DSM-IV, is a condition characterized primarily by a persistent or recurrent inability to attain or maintain sufficient genital arousal (an adequate lubrication-swelling response) during sexual activity, frequently resulting in distress or interpersonal difficulty, and, of the various types of female sexual dysfunction disorders, FSAD is most analogous to ED in men. As with ED in men, FSAD is associated with insufficient blood flow to the genitalia.

Sildenafil, a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, is the active ingredient in a tablet for oral administration currently marketed under the brand name Viagra® for the treatment of ED in men. Sildenafil Cream is an investigational, proprietary cream formulation of sildenafil designed for topical administration to the vulvar-vaginal tissue on demand to increase genital blood flow and provide improvements in the female genital arousal response, while avoiding systemic side effects observed with oral formulations of sildenafil.

Market research suggests that 16% of women in the U.S. ages 21 to 60, or approximately 10 million women, are distressed from experiencing symptoms associated with FSAD, including lack of or low sexual arousal, and are actively seeking solutions to improve their condition. In comparison, the prevalence of complete ED in men is estimated to be about 5% of men at age 40, increasing to about 15% at age 70.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

The first FDA-approved product to emerge from Daré’s portfolio of women’s health product candidates is XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Organon commenced U.S. marketing of XACIATO in the fourth quarter of 2023. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD); and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com .

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma 2022. In 2023, Daré's CEO was honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space. Daré Bioscience placed #1 in the Small Company category of the San Diego Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards.

