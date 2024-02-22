Addressing Obesity in the Public Sector

Wondr Health client joins obesity expert for February 29th webinar on how to improve the health of public sector employees

Dallas, TX, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employee retention, well-being, and productivity are more important than ever for public sector organizations who face persistent staffing shortages. Weight-related conditions, like heart disease and diabetes, challenge these priorities and cost U.S. employers over $36 billion a year in lost productivity alone.

Leading obesity expert Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, will join Wellness Benefits Program Specialist and Wondr Health client Grace Aspiras from Virginia Beach City Public Schools to discuss opportunities public sector employers have when it comes to disease prevention, obesity management, and strategies to address the unique needs of this population.

The webinar, “Obesity in the public sector: An affordable approach to sustainable weight loss,” will take place from 2 – 2:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Webinar attendees will learn strategies to address obesity and strike the right balance between clinical outcomes and cost savings.

“The webinar will help public sector employers begin to build a better obesity-management benefits strategy to boost the health of their population and bottom line,” said Dr. Church, Chief Medical Officer for Wondr Health.

Panelists will explore how Virginia Beach City Public Schools partnered with Wondr Health to engage and improve the health of their employees.

“We wanted to reach as many people as possible with the solution,” Aspiras said. “We chose Wondr, because we were drawn to its flexible, scalable, and personalized approach that allowed us to meet the unique needs of our population.”

Wondr is a clinically proven behavior-change program built in the benefits space over 16 years ago. A comprehensive solution, Wondr treats the root cause of chronic metabolic conditions, reduces stress and anxiety, improves movement, and helps people sleep better.

To learn more about how Wondr helped Virginia Beach City Public schools, register for the webinar.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions.

###

Trent Freeman Innsena for Wondr Health 7733305540 wondr@innsena.com