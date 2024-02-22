BT Active Intelligence Unveils Analysis of UK's 24-Hour Economy
BT’s Active Intelligence unit has released its “Cities after dark: Shining a light on the 24-hour economy” report.
The findings in this report serve as a guide for policymakers and urban planners as they work to make sure our cities become fit for the future.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BT’s Active Intelligence unit, which provides real-world behavioural analytics and insights on the UK population, has released its “Cities after dark: Shining a light on the 24-hour economy” report – a wide-ranging analysis using 24-hour mobility and location data across the months of September, October and November of 2023 for the whole of the UK.
Drawing from more than 25 billion anonymised and aggregated data points generated by daily mobile phone activity, the study uncovers the night-time leisure, travel and work trends impacting sectors from transportation, retail and logistics to central and local government. The research represents a significant new insight into the people, transportation and trade that are driving the post-pandemic night-time economy, representing 4% of UK’s GDP overall.
Understanding the dynamics of the nighttime economy is crucial for city planners and policymakers. By using insights about where crowds congregate, trends around preferred modes of transportation, and patterns of returning home, predictive models can be developed to help shape the future of the 24-hour economy.
As a key focus of the nighttime economy, the report highlights the UK's top late-night destinations, with London being the leading city for nightlife – both from a leisure and business perspective – on weekends between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am, followed by Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Glasgow. A closer examination of individual districts reveals that Sheffield’s Devonshire Quarter is the busiest on a Saturday night, followed by London’s Shoreditch and Birmingham’s Five Ways North.
In contrast on weekdays, Manchester takes the top spot, with Luton and Central London trailing close behind.
The report also examines when people return home from busy areas between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am. It reveals that 55% leave before midnight, especially in locations with limited public transportation after that time, such as Glasgow's West End, and Manchester's Castlefield and Deansgate neighbourhoods. Other areas such as Birmingham's Broad Street l, as well as Manchester's University North district experience a surge (10%) of crowds heading home between 4:00 and 5:00 am, earning them the title of the UK's afterparty capitals.
Active Intelligence has also gathered insights into the UK’s night-time workforce. Approximately three million people set off for work hourly between 7:00 pm and midnight, while one million per hour do so between midnight and 6:00 am. These employees span various sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, distribution, and public services.
During the night, 22% of workers are primarily located in city centres, particularly in London, Newcastle, Leeds, and Birmingham. However, between 2:00 and 5:00 am, airports emerge as the main hotspots for work-related activities. Due to more limited travel options, night-time workers’ commutes are significantly longer than those of their daytime counterparts.
Steve Wiley, Managing Director, Active Intelligence, BT said: “With the continuous advancement of mobile networks, aggregated and anonymised mobile data now offers unparalleled insights into population behaviours. These invaluable insights empower planners across various sectors, including retail and government, to make decisions regarding opening hours, licensing, transportation planning, and workforce scheduling, and create an enhanced night-time experience for all.
Wiley added: “We live in a 24-hour economy, surrounded by urban infrastructure that, in many cases, predates electricity. Getting a handle on the nighttime activities in our cities gives us invaluable insights into how we should reshape modern urban infrastructure and services. The findings in this report serve as a guide for policymakers and urban planners as they work to make sure our cities become fit for the future.”
