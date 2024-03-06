Location-Based Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the location-based services market size is predicted to reach $275.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.

The growth in the location-based services market is due to an upsurge in the use of smartphones and GPS-enabled devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest location-based services market share. Major players in the location-based services market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, AT&T Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Docomo, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

Location-Based Services Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Hardware, Services

• By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor

• By Technology: GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Other Technologies

• By Application: Location-based Advertising, Business Intelligence And Analytics, Fleet Management, Mapping And Navigation, Social Networking And Entertainment, Proximity Marketing, Asset Tracking, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global location-based services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5865&type=smp

The location-based services refer to software-based services for mobile devices that are to provide information on a location. These services are based on the location of a mobile user as determined by the device’s geographical location and use real-time geodata from a smartphone to provide information, entertainment, or security. Location-based services use the device location for the information and are applicable in areas such as directions, local advertisements, and local news.

Read More On The Location-Based Services Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Location-Based Services Market Characteristics

3. Location-Based Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Location-Based Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Location-Based Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Location-Based Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Location-Based Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Real-Time Payments Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-payments-global-market-report

Location-Based Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-services-global-market-report

Location Analytics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-analytics-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model