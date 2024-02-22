United States Online Food Delivery Market Expected to Hit a Valuation of US$ 68.6 Billion During 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

United States Online Food Delivery Market Trends

The United States market is majorly driven by evolving consumer behaviors, technological advancements, and changing dining habits.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The United States online food delivery market size reached US$ 29.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2024-2032.

United States Online Food Delivery Market Overview:

Online food delivery encompasses a digital platform that connects consumers with a wide array of restaurants and food service providers, facilitating the ordering and delivery of meals directly to customers' locations. This service leverages websites and mobile applications, offering features such as menu browsing, order customization, and payment processing. It includes various service models, namely, restaurant-to-consumer delivery and platform-to-consumer delivery. Key advantages of online food delivery include convenience, a broad selection of culinary options, and the ability to track orders in real-time. These services cater to the increasing demand for quick, hassle-free access to a diverse range of foods, reflecting a significant shift in consumer dining preferences and lifestyle choices.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-online-food-delivery-market/requestsample

United States Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

The United States market is majorly driven by evolving consumer behaviors, technological advancements, and changing dining habits. A rise in smartphone usage and internet penetration is contributing to this market's expansion, enabling easy access to food delivery apps and services. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online food delivery as consumers sought safer, contactless dining options, further embedding these services into daily routines. Along with this, the market is also witnessing trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence for personalized recommendations, the use of drones and robots for delivery to reduce delivery times and costs, and partnerships between food delivery platforms and restaurants to expand service offerings. Apart from this, the growing preference for healthy, gourmet, and international cuisines is influencing service diversification. Furthermore, the increasing consumer spending on convenience foods is creating a positive market outlook.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-online-food-delivery-market

United States Online Food Delivery Industry Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focused Food Delivery System

• Logistics Based Food Delivery System

• Full Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Strategic Recommendations

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Read Also Latest Market Reports:

• UAE Pet Food Market Research Report

• United States Bubble Tea Market Research Report

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.