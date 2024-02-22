Carnegie Clean Energy to Present at Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference February 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

Carnegie’s CETO technology ranked first overall amongst global participants for EU funding to build grid connected wave energy project in Spain, judging categories included levelized cost of energy (LCOE), generation performance, reliability and survivability.

The MoorPower project successfully deployed in North Fremantle, supporting validation of Carnegie’s new MoorPower wave energy converter product which can electrify offshore aquaculture operations and reduce reliance on diesel generators, cutting carbon emissions, minimising risk, and lowering energy costs.

Carnegie Clean Energy has secured support through the US Testing Expertise and Access to Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) program. The company was selected as a Technical Support Recipient, and will collaborate with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a national laboratory of the US Department of Energy.

Carnegie has continued to collaborate with world-class partners, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Blue Economy CRC, Huon, Tassal, Hutchinson, and more. Carnegie Clean Energy looks forward to a promising future, driven by innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships.

Carnegie Clean Energy (OTCQB: CWGYF, ASX: CCE) is a technology developer focused on delivering ocean energy technologies to make the world more sustainable. Carnegie Technologies Spain and CETO Wave Energy Ireland is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carnegie Clean Energy. Carnegie is the owner and developer of the CETO® and MoorPower® technologies, which capture energy from ocean waves and convert it into electricity. Using the latest advances in artificial intelligence and electric machines, Carnegie can optimally control our technologies and generate electricity in the most efficient way possible. The company has a long history in ocean energy with a track record of world leading developments.

