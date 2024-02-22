Global Logistics Software Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 33.17 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.36%: Straits Research

The booming global e-commerce sector is fueling the logistics software industry. As online retail's share of overall retail rises, countries like Korea, China, and the United Kingdom lead in e-commerce sales. Internet and smartphone penetration are driving e-commerce growth, placing pressure on logistics suppliers to meet demands. This has led to the adoption of software solutions by logistics suppliers to boost efficiency, driving further growth in the market.

New York, United States, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logistics services software is a unified, on-premise, or cloud-based software solution enabling interaction between transportation and warehouse management systems. Logistics is a supply chain link that enhances the utility of time and place. Logistics software coordinates the mailing, shipping, and tracking of letters, packages, and other items. Business logistics software is designed to automatically display routing and scheduling information and plot delivery address-based drop-off points on a map.

Rapid Digitalization of the Logistics Sector Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global logistics software market size was valued at USD 14.83 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 33.17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Diverse industries are converting business processes to digital formats to streamline operations and increase productivity. In addition to adopting software for logistics applications, such as warehouse management, fleet management, and supply chain management, the companies are also adopting software for warehouse management, fleet management, and supply chain management. For instance, Maersk and IBM launched TradeLens, a blockchain-enabled digital container logistics platform.

Numerous studies demonstrate that businesses are eager to adopt digital logistics solutions. According to the Forbes Insights poll findings, a significant majority of logistics managers, specifically 65%, demonstrated awareness of the imperative to undertake business model transformations to effectively navigate and prosper in the digital era. The growing awareness among end-users is anticipated further to stimulate the growth of the logistics software market.

Development of Novel Technologies such as AI, IoT, and Blockchain in Logistics Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Innovative technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain are gaining popularity across different industry verticals. These technologies have been used for various applications by the end-users. For instance, IoT leads to the logistics department's growing connections between goods, packaging, transportation hubs, and vehicles. Its adoption has generated more data that helps manage assets remotely, predict risk, ensure proper cargo handling, and forecast traffic congestion.

Similarly, AI is being used for supply chain predictive analytics and demand forecasting of products to optimize the use of their warehouse. On the other hand, blockchain technology helps logistics firms reduce red tape, automate the entire procurement process, and remove human error. These technologies' development and integration into logistics software are anticipated to provide a competitive advantage to the market players. This, in turn, is anticipated to create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America's logistics software market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% over the forecast period. The logistics software market in North America is primarily driven by the region's rapidly expanding urbanization and the transportation industry's digital revolution. The expansion of IT infrastructure and demand for cloud computing also contribute to the growth of the logistics software market. The presence of market leaders who offer advanced logistics software in the region is another factor augmenting the regional market's growth.

Additionally, the market's suppliers are implementing innovative software to meet the rising demand for advanced supply chain management services in the automotive, transportation, and food and beverage industries. This will likely generate lucrative opportunities for regional market expansion. Moreover, a strong financial position, increasing investment to adopt leading technologies and tools, and booming telecommunication and IT and healthcare industries are contributing to the growth of the logistic software market in the region.

Key Highlights

Based on deployment, the global logistics software market is segmented on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the global logistics software market is segmented into transportation management, warehouse management, asset and fleet management, data management, and others. The data management segment is the largest contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.32% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global logistics software market is bifurcated into healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, IT and telecommunication, government and defense, and others. The automotive segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global logistics software market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global logistics software market are Oracle Corporation, Samsung SDS Co., Ltd., IBM Corp, Tech Mahindra, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Alcatel Alcatel-Lucent SA, and Alstom SA.

Market News

In May 2023, BlackBerry Limited announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) enterprise software solutions provider for the transportation and logistics industry.

In March 2023, Atos sold its Spanish logistics software division, Sislog, to the French VAR Hardis Group. The agreement with Hardis is part of Atos' divestment strategy to sell "non-strategic assets" for EUR 700 million by the end of H2 2023.

Global Logistics Software Market: Segmentation

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Applications

Transportation Management

Warehouse Management

Asset and Fleet Management

Data Management

Others

By End-User

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Defense

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

