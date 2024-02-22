Global Resin Capsule Market is set to increase at 5.2% CAGR by 2034, reaching a Valuation of US$ 2.1 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

The resin capsule market is experiencing robust growth driven by rapid urbanization, population expansion, and increased infrastructure investment. Stringent safety regulations and the demand for dependable anchoring solutions in hazardous environments are further propelling market expansion. Innovation is pivotal in shaping the resin capsule industry, as leading companies focus on improving product performance, safety, and environmental sustainability.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The resin capsule market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market is a thriving sector that provides innovative anchoring and reinforcement solutions primarily utilized in the construction, mining, and tunneling industries. Resin capsules are pre-measured quantities of resin enclosed in a sealed container designed to be inserted into drill holes, where they subsequently cure and form a robust bond with surrounding materials.



One key advantage of resin capsules is their quick and efficient installation process, which significantly reduces project timelines and labor costs compared to traditional anchoring methods. Resin capsules boast high load-bearing capacity and resistance to various environmental factors, making them ideal for use in demanding applications. The demand for resin capsules is primarily driven by the global surge in infrastructure development projects, particularly in regions with extensive construction and mining activities.

Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing infrastructure investment further fuel the market's growth trajectory. Stringent safety regulations and the need for reliable anchoring solutions in hazardous environments contribute to the market's expansion. Innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the resin capsule landscape, with key players continuously striving to enhance product performance, safety standards, and environmental sustainability.

Advancements in resin formulation technologies and developing eco-friendly and non-toxic alternatives are driving the market forward. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among industry players contribute to market consolidation and foster innovation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on catalyst type, the organic peroxide is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2034.

Based on resin type, polyester is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% by 2034.

“The increasing demand for construction and infrastructure projects worldwide serves as a significant driver for the resin capsule market,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the resin capsule market is characterized by the presence of several key players vying for market share. These companies compete based on product quality, technological innovation, pricing strategies, and geographical presence.

Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions play a significant role in shaping the competitive dynamics of the market, with players continually seeking to enhance their offerings and expand their market reach.

Product Portfolio of the Resin Capsule Landscape

Key Player Product Key Insights Sika AG Rokkon® R (FS) The product is designed to provide reliable anchoring and reinforcement solutions for construction, mining, and tunneling applications. Arkema SA Sartomer® specialty acrylate monomers and oligomers The products are designed to enhance the performance and properties of resin formulations used in anchoring and reinforcement applications.





Leading Players in the Resin Capsule Industry

Sika AG

Barnes Group Inc.

Orica Limited

DYWIDAG-Systems International

Bohle AG

Rawlplug

Sormat OY

Arkema SA

Fischer Holding GmbH & CO.

Hexion Inc.

Koelner Rawlplug IP





More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global resin capsule market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the resin capsule market is segmented based on Catalyst Type (Organic peroxide, Water-based, Oil-based), Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), End-use Industry (Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

