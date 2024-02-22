Agrify Corporation Announces First Multi-Year and Two-Million Dollar Extraction Managed Services Contract with Customer in Michigan

TROY, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, today announced the signing of a term sheet with PDS Ventures, LLC (“PDS Ventures” or the “Customer”), a licensed Michigan operator, to provide PDS Ventures with Agrify’s multi-year end-to-end managed extraction services (“Managed Services”).



Agrify’s Managed Services is a first-of-its-kind program where Agrify leases turnkey extraction and post-processing lab equipment to qualified operators and provides a full-time customer success specialist to guide and manage extraction-related operations for the customer. The customer success specialist will be on-site at the customer’s facility to provide hands-on support, training, and guidance on how to adhere to standard operating procedures of a full suite of extraction equipment. Managed Services allows Agrify to significantly increase the average lifetime value of our customers. Instead of just selling the hardware, this new innovative partnership allows Agrify to invest alongside qualified operators and enjoy multi-year high margin revenue. Operators also benefit from Agrify’s professional design, support, installation, and ongoing training and SOP enforcement to ensure maximum yield and results.

The multi-year Managed Service contract allows Agrify to collect a monthly production success fee based on the actual amount of finished product produced and a monthly management fee during the duration of the contract term. Agrify could potentially earn up to $2 million throughout the lifetime of this multi-year managed service contract with PDS Ventures.

“We are extremely excited to launch our end-to-end managed service contract with PDS Ventures,” said Brian Towns, EVP & General Manager of Agrify. “We have been planning for the launch of this industry-first end-to-end managed extraction service for some time and it is only possible with the combination of our proprietary managed software and the multiple extraction solutions now under Agrify. Together, we believe PDS Ventures will become one of the most successful extraction operators in the State of Michigan.”

PDS Ventures has signed a 3-year contract with Agrify and together, Agrify and PDS have elected to deploy Agrify’s PX10 Hydrocarbon Extraction System, Hydrocarbon Distillation Unit (HDU), and Diamond Miner from Precision Extraction. The post-processing capabilities have been enhanced by the selection of a HIVE15 Thin Film Distillation System from Lab Society, and to scale solventless processing, the Axis Trichome Separator turn-key package which includes a Pikes Peak Rosin Press.

"We are confident that Agrify's Managed Services program will be a game-changer for our business," said Daniel Yatooma, Partner at PDS Ventures. "With Agrify's expertise and support, we are excited to expand our extraction capabilities and bring even higher-quality products to our customers.”

For information about Agrify’s managed services program, please reach out to sales@agrify.com to learn more.

About Agrify

Agrify is a leading provider of innovative cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis industry, bringing data, science, and technology to the forefront of the market. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs), enable cultivators to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI (return on investment) at scale. Our comprehensive extraction product line, which includes hydrocarbon, ethanol, solventless extraction, post-processing, and lab equipment, empowers producers to maximize the quantity and quality of extract required for premium concentrates. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.agrify.com.

