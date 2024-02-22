Submit Release
FTI Consulting Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenues of $924.7 Million, Up 19% Compared to $774.4 Million in Prior Year Quarter; Excluding Estimated Positive Impact of FX, Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenues Up 18% Compared to Prior Year Quarter
  • Fourth Quarter 2023 EPS of $2.28, Up 71% Compared to $1.33 in Prior Year Quarter; Fourth Quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS of $2.28, Up 50% Compared to $1.52 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Full Year 2023 Revenues of $3.489 Billion, Up 15% Compared to $3.029 Billion in Prior Year
  • Full Year 2023 EPS of $7.71, Up 17% Compared to $6.58 in Prior Year; Full Year 2023 Adjusted EPS of $7.71, Up 14% Compared to $6.77 in Prior Year
  • Introduces 2024 Guidance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For the full year 2023, revenues of $3.489 billion increased $460.3 million, or 15.2%, compared to revenues of $3.029 billion in the prior year. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $274.9 million compared to $235.5 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, a 17.2% increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses and higher income taxes compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $424.8 million, or 12.2% of revenues, compared to $357.6 million, or 11.8% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2023 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $7.71 compared to $6.58 in the prior year. Full year 2022 EPS included an $8.3 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.19. Full year 2023 Adjusted EPS of $7.71 compared to Adjusted EPS of $6.77 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "In 2023, we continued our sustained, multi-year growth trajectory and once again delivered record revenues and earnings. These results reflect our continued ability to win in the two markets that matter most: the market for making a difference for clients and the market for great talent. That progress leaves me ever more confident about the future of our firm."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $224.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $188.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher cash collections resulting from increased revenues. The increase was partially offset by higher compensation expenses, primarily related to headcount growth, an increase in other operating expenses and higher use of working capital required for growth.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $328.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $491.7 million at December 31, 2022 and $225.6 million at September 30, 2023. Total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, of ($328.7) million at December 31, 2023 compared to ($175.5) million at December 31, 2022 and $59.4 million at September 30, 2023. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, was primarily due to an increase in cash provided by operating activities.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In full year 2023, the Company repurchased 112,139 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $158.70 for a total cost of $17.8 million. As of December 31, 2023, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 revenues of $924.7 million increased $150.3 million, or 19.4%, compared to revenues of $774.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $139.0 million, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand across all business segments. Net income of $81.6 million compared to $47.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation and SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $127.4 million, or 13.8% of revenues, compared to $92.0 million, or 11.9% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2023 EPS of $2.28 compared to $1.33 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 EPS included the aforementioned $8.3 million special charge, which decreased EPS by $0.19. Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS of $2.28 compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.52 in the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $60.2 million, or 19.7%, to $365.6 million in the quarter compared to $305.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $57.2 million, or 18.7%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for business transformation & strategy and restructuring services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $65.4 million, or 17.9% of segment revenues, compared to $49.1 million, or 16.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, which includes the impact of a 5.5% increase in billable headcount and higher contractor costs, as well as an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.6 million, or 11.9%, to $165.5 million in the quarter compared to $147.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for investigations and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $19.2 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, compared to $17.1 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $34.1 million, or 19.8%, to $206.1 million in the quarter compared to $172.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $30.3 million, or 17.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase in financial economics, non-merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and international arbitration revenues, which was partially offset by a decline in M&A-related antitrust revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $38.3 million, or 18.6% of segment revenues, compared to $27.3 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of an 8.1% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $24.1 million, or 31.4%, to $100.9 million in the quarter compared to $76.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $23.1 million, or 30.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for M&A-related “second request” and litigation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.4 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, compared to $11.8 million, or 15.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was largely offset by higher as-needed consultant costs, an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 12.9% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $14.2 million, or 19.6%, to $86.6 million in the quarter compared to $72.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact from FX, revenues increased $12.2 million, or 16.9%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.6 million, or 18.0% of segment revenues, compared to $10.5 million, or 14.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2024 Guidance
The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2024 will range between $3.650 billion and $3.790 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2024 will range between $7.75 and $8.50. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.5 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,222     $ 491,688  
Accounts receivable, net   1,102,142       896,153  
Current portion of notes receivable   30,997       27,292  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   119,092       95,469  
Total current assets   1,555,453       1,510,602  
Property and equipment, net   159,662       153,466  
Operating lease assets   208,910       203,764  
Goodwill   1,234,569       1,227,593  
Intangible assets, net   18,285       25,514  
Notes receivable, net   75,431       55,978  
Other assets   73,568       64,490  
     Total assets $ 3,325,878     $ 3,241,407  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 223,758     $ 173,953  
Accrued compensation   601,074       541,892  
Billings in excess of services provided   67,937       53,646  
     Total current liabilities   892,769       769,491  
Long-term debt, net         315,172  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   223,774       221,604  
Deferred income taxes   140,976       162,374  
Other liabilities   86,939       91,045  
     Total liabilities   1,344,458       1,559,686  
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 35,521 (2023) and 34,026 (2022)		   355       340  
Additional paid-in capital   16,760        
Retained earnings   2,114,765       1,858,103  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (150,460 )     (176,722 )
     Total stockholders’ equity   1,981,420       1,681,721  
          Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,325,878     $ 3,241,407  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 924,684     $ 774,431  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   613,809       526,139  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   194,634       164,973  
Special charges         8,340  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,220       2,323  
    809,663       701,775  
Operating income   115,021       72,656  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   (8,088 )     (6,500 )
Interest expense   (3,896 )     (2,579 )
    (11,984 )     (9,079 )
Income before income tax provision   103,037       63,577  
Income tax provision   21,404       16,079  
Net income $ 81,633     $ 47,498  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 2.34     $ 1.42  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   34,889       33,552  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 2.28     $ 1.33  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,778       35,658  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ 28,244     $ 47,463  
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax   28,244       47,463  
Comprehensive income $ 109,877     $ 94,961  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Revenues $ 3,489,242     $ 3,028,908  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   2,354,216       2,065,977  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   751,306       641,070  
Special charges         8,340  
Amortization of intangible assets   6,159       9,643  
    3,111,681       2,725,030  
Operating income   377,561       303,878  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   (4,867 )     3,918  
Interest expense   (14,331 )     (10,047 )
    (19,198 )     (6,129 )
Income before income tax provision   358,363       297,749  
Income tax provision   83,471       62,235  
Net income $ 274,892     $ 235,514  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 8.10     $ 6.99  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   33,924       33,693  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 7.71     $ 6.58  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,646       35,783  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ 26,262     $ (47,882 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   26,262       (47,882 )
Comprehensive income $ 301,154     $ 187,632  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
   Year Ended
December 31,
   
    2023     2022       2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)    
Net income $ 81,633   $ 47,498     $ 274,892   $ 235,514  
Add back:              
Special charges       8,340           8,340  
Tax impact of special charges       (1,584 )         (1,584 )
Adjusted Net Income $ 81,633   $ 54,254     $ 274,892   $ 242,270  
Earnings per common share — diluted $ 2.28   $ 1.33     $ 7.71   $ 6.58  
Add back:              
Special charges       0.23           0.23  
Tax impact of special charges       (0.04 )         (0.04 )
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 2.28   $ 1.52     $ 7.71   $ 6.77  
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding ― diluted 		  35,778     35,658       35,646     35,783  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 81,633  
Interest income and other                             8,088  
Interest expense                             3,896  
Income tax provision                             21,404  
Operating income   $ 61,779   $ 17,415   $ 36,801   $ 8,393   $ 14,703   $ (24,070 )   $ 115,021  
Depreciation and amortization     2,597     1,680     1,534     3,992     875     475       11,153  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,010     152             58           1,220  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 65,386   $ 19,247   $ 38,335   $ 12,385   $ 15,636   $ (23,595 )   $ 127,394  
                             


Year Ended December 31, 2023   Corporate Finance & Restructuring   Forensic and Litigation Consulting   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $ 274,892  
Interest income and other                             4,867  
Interest expense                             14,331  
Income tax provision                             83,471  
Operating income   $ 216,504   $ 81,296   $ 109,818   $ 48,196   $ 47,167   $ (125,420 )   $ 377,561  
Depreciation and amortization     9,254     6,030     5,989     14,515     3,445     1,846       41,079  
Amortization of intangible assets     5,079     783             297           6,159  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 230,837   $ 88,109   $ 115,807   $ 62,711   $ 50,909   $ (123,574 )   $ 424,799  
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1)   Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1)   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $         47,498          
Interest income and other                                     6,500          
Interest expense                                     2,579          
Income tax provision                                     16,079          
Operating income   $         43,008           $         11,047           $         26,122           $         8,425           $         9,360           $         (25,306 )   $         72,656          
Depreciation and amortization             1,734                     1,206                     1,183                     3,226                     618                     688                       8,655          
Amortization of intangible assets             1,940                     242                     —                     —                     141                     —                       2,323          
Special charges             2,444                     4,614                     31                     106                     369                     776                       8,340          
Adjusted EBITDA   $         49,126           $         17,109           $         27,336           $         11,757           $         10,488           $         (23,842 )   $         91,974          
               
 
Year Ended December 31, 2022   Corporate Finance & Restructuring (1)   Forensic and Litigation Consulting (1)   Economic Consulting   Technology   Strategic Communications   Unallocated Corporate   Total
Net income                           $         235,514          
Interest income and other                                     (3,918 )
Interest expense                                     10,047          
Income tax provision                                     62,235          
Operating income   $         197,424           $         52,693           $         98,178           $         33,431           $         46,982           $         (124,830 )   $         303,878          
Depreciation and amortization             6,965                     5,289                     4,881                     13,161                     2,580                     2,821                       35,697          
Amortization of intangible assets             7,976                     977                     —                     —                     689                     1                       9,643          
Special charges             2,444                     4,614                     31                     106                     369                     776                       8,340          
Adjusted EBITDA   $         214,809           $         63,573           $         103,090           $         46,698           $         50,620           $         (121,232 )   $         357,558          
                                               
(1)  Effective July 1, 2023, prior period segment information for the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of the portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
 
 

Segment
Revenues 		  Adjusted
EBITDA 		  Adjusted EBITDA
Margin 		  Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		  Revenue-
Generating
Headcount 		 
  (in thousands)               (at period end)  
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited)                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 365,554   $ 65,386     17.9 %   61 %   $ 503   2,215  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   165,469     19,247     11.6 %   56 %   $ 391   1,447  
Economic Consulting   206,091     38,335     18.6 %   65 %   $ 586   1,089  
Technology (1)   100,933     12,385     12.3 %   N/M   N/M   628  
Strategic Communications (1)   86,637     15,636     18.0 %   N/M   N/M   971  
  $ 924,684   $ 150,989     16.3 %           6,350  
Unallocated Corporate       (23,595 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 127,394     13.8 %              
                         
Year Ended December 31, 2023                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,346,678   $ 230,837     17.1 %   60 %   $ 494   2,215  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   654,105     88,109     13.5 %   57 %   $ 386   1,447  
Economic Consulting   771,374     115,807     15.0 %   67 %   $ 547   1,089  
Technology (1)   387,855     62,711     16.2 %   N/M   N/M   628  
Strategic Communications (1)   329,230     50,909     15.5 %   N/M   N/M   971  
  $ 3,489,242   $ 548,373     15.7 %           6,350  
Unallocated Corporate       (123,574 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 424,799     12.2 %              
                         
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 305,314   $ 49,126     16.1 %   56 %   $ 478   2,100  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2)   147,879     17,109     11.6 %   53 %   $ 370   1,430  
Economic Consulting   172,007     27,336     15.9 %   63 %   $ 522   1,007  
Technology (1)   76,802     11,757     15.3 %   N/M   N/M   556  
Strategic Communications (1)   72,429     10,488     14.5 %   N/M   N/M   970  
  $ 774,431   $ 115,816     15.0 %           6,063  
Unallocated Corporate       (23,842 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 91,974     11.9 %              
                         
Year Ended December 31, 2022                        
Corporate Finance & Restructuring (2) $ 1,147,118   $ 214,809     18.7 %   60 %   $ 456   2,100  
Forensic and Litigation Consulting (2)   579,933     63,573     11.0 %   54 %   $ 359   1,430  
Economic Consulting   695,208     103,090     14.8 %   68 %   $ 508   1,007  
Technology (1)   319,983     46,698     14.6 %   N/M   N/M   556  
Strategic Communications (1)   286,666     50,620     17.7 %   N/M   N/M   970  
  $ 3,028,908   $ 478,790     15.8 %           6,063  
Unallocated Corporate       (121,232 )                  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 357,558     11.8 %              
                         
N/M Not meaningful
(1)  The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
(2)  Effective July 1, 2023, prior period segment information for the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments has been recast in this press release to include the reclassification of the portion of the Company’s health solutions practice in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment to the Company’s business transformation practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.
 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
      Year Ended December 31,
      2023       2022  
Operating activities       
Net income  $ 274,892     $ 235,514  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization    41,079       35,898  
Amortization of intangible assets    6,159       9,643  
Acquisition-related contingent consideration    3,818       2,172  
Provision for expected credit losses    35,149       19,684  
Share-based compensation    29,534       25,414  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other    1,925       2,224  
Deferred income taxes    (25,453 )     (10,456 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:       
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled    (229,296 )     (182,667 )
Notes receivable    (22,919 )     (403 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets    7,606       459  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other    8,687       8,430  
Income taxes    29,335       (4,322 )
Accrued compensation    50,186       37,931  
Billings in excess of services provided    13,759       9,273  
  Net cash provided by operating activities   224,461       188,794  
Investing activities       
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received          (6,742 )
Purchases of property and equipment and other    (49,479 )     (53,319 )
Purchase of short-term investment    (24,356 )      
  Net cash used in investing activities   (73,835 )     (60,061 )
Financing activities       
Borrowings under revolving line of credit    835,000       165,000  
Repayments under revolving line of credit    (835,000 )     (165,000 )
Payments of debt issuance costs          (3,993 )
Repayment of convertible notes    (315,763 )      
Purchase and retirement of common stock    (20,982 )     (85,424 )
Share-based compensation tax withholdings and other    (15,078 )     (15,330 )
Payments for business acquisition liabilities    (3,651 )     (4,848 )
Deposits and other    811       3,583  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (354,663 )     (106,012 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents    15,571       (25,518 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents    (188,466 )     (2,797 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period    491,688       494,485  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  $ 303,222     $ 491,688  
 

