MGP Ingredients Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Record full year gross profit increased 20% from prior year period

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



2023 fourth quarter consolidated results compared to 2022 fourth quarter

Sales increased 13% to $214.9 million.

Gross profit increased 35% to $85.1 million, representing 39.6% of sales.

Operating income increased 45% to $43.1 million. Adjusted operating income increased 70% to $50.4 million.

Net income increased 38% to $31.0 million. Adjusted net income increased 63% to $36.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $56.2 million.

Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") increased to $1.39 per share from $1.02 per share. Adjusted basic EPS increased to $1.64 per share from $1.02 per share.

Diluted EPS increased to $1.39 per share from $1.01 per share. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $1.64 per share from $1.01 per share.



2023 full year consolidated results compared to 2022 full year

Sales increased 7% to $836.5 million.

Gross profit increased 20% to $304.7 million, representing 36.4% of sales.

Operating income decreased slightly to $148.6 million. Adjusted operating income increased 21% to $180.3 million.

Net income decreased 2% to $107.1 million. Adjusted net income increased 20% to $131.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $202.5 million.

Basic EPS decreased to $4.82 per share from $4.94 per share. Adjusted basic EPS increased to $5.90 per share from $4.94 per share.

Diluted EPS decreased to $4.80 per share from $4.92 per share. Adjusted diluted EPS increased to $5.88 per share from $4.92 per share.

“We are very pleased with our performance for the quarter and full year and remain confident in the long-term sustainability of our business model,” said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients. “Our strong financial results for the quarter and year reflect continued strength in each of our business segments and the dedication of our team. Demand for our new distillate and aged whiskey was strong, which resulted in brown goods sales increasing 39% and 26% for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. In our Branded Spirits segment, we continued our premiumization efforts and are pleased that sales of our premium plus portfolio grew 50% in the quarter and 24% overall for the year, which in turn drove further gross margin expansion across the portfolio. As for our Ingredient Solutions business, we remain encouraged by the traction our specialty wheat proteins and starches continue to gain. The results across all three business segments for the fourth quarter and full year demonstrate the continued success of executing our long-term strategy.”

Distilling Solutions

In the fourth quarter 2023, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 8% to $108.9 million, reflecting a 22% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol. Gross profit increased to $40.0 million or 36.7% of segment sales, compared to $31.7 million, or 31.3% of segment sales in the fourth quarter 2022.

For the full year 2023, Distilling Solutions segment sales increased 5% to $450.9 million, reflecting a 14% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol, due to continued strong new distillate and aged American whiskey sales. Gross profit increased to $145.0 million, or 32.2% of segment sales, compared to $126.3 million, or 29.5% of segment sales in 2022.

Branded Spirits

For the fourth quarter 2023, sales for the Branded Spirits segment increased 19% to $72.6 million. Sales of the premium plus price tier spirit brands grew 50%. Gross profit increased to $33.1 million, or 45.6% of segment sales compared to $24.7 million, or 40.6% of segment sales in the fourth quarter 2022.

For the full year 2023, Branded Spirits sales increased 7% to $253.9 million, reflecting continued strength in the premium plus portfolio of brands. Sales of the premium plus price tier spirit brands grew 24%. Gross profit increased to $112.8 million, or 44.4% of segment sales, compared to $95.5 million, or 40.1% of segment sales in 2022.

Ingredient Solutions

In the fourth quarter 2023, sales for the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 15% to $33.4 million. Gross profit increased to $12.0 million, or 36.0% of segment sales, compared to $6.9 million, or 23.8% of segment sales in the fourth quarter 2022.

For the full year 2023, Ingredient Solutions segment sales increased 14% to $131.7 million, driven primarily by higher sales of specialty wheat proteins and specialty wheat starches. Gross profit increased to $47.0 million, or 35.7% of segment sales, compared to $31.5 million, or 27.2% of segment sales in 2022.

Other

Advertising and promotion expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 increased $1.5 million, or 14%, to $12.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, advertising and promotion expenses increased $8.5 million, or 29%, to $38.2 million as compared to the full year 2022.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 increased $3.2 million to $25.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year, corporate SG&A expenses increased $16.8 million to $91.4 million as compared to 2022.

During the fourth quarter 2023, the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses totaled $1.1 million related to the planned closure of the Atchison distillery, and the change in fair value of the contingent consideration totaled $2.9 million related to the Penelope acquisition. For the full year 2023, the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses totaled $19.4 million related to the planned closure of the Atchison distillery, and the change in fair value of the contingent consideration totaled $7.1 million related to the Penelope acquisition.

The corporate effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was 24.0%, compared with 19.0% from the year ago period. The corporate effective tax rate for the full year 2023 was 24.4% compared with 22.3% in 2022.

2024 Outlook

MGP is offering the following consolidated guidance for fiscal 2024:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $742 million to $756 million, following the closure of the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery in December 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $213 million to $217 million, which excludes the add back of share-based compensation expense. a Including the add back of share-based compensation expense, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $222 million.

Adjusted basic earnings per common share are forecasted to be in the $6.12 to $6.23 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.3 million at year end.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, the Company intends to add back share-based compensation expense when reporting adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to page 15 for a schedule of historical share-based compensation expense amounts and their respective impacts on previously reported adjusted EBITDA metrics.





“As we look forward, we continue to monitor the potential impact of inventory levels at distributors, overall American whiskey supply and consumption patterns, and inflation on consumers. Despite these industry headwinds, we feel uniquely positioned to grow as a company in this dynamic operating environment, as evidenced by our implied guidance midpoint growth of 6% of adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024,” concluded Bratcher.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MGP Ingredients will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page

Conference Call: 844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates, and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson, and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey, and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico, and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope Bourbon, Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional, and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements about the sustainability of the business model of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (the “Company” or “MGP”), its ability to grow, and the Company’s 2024 outlook, including its expectations for sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic earnings per common share (“EPS”), and shares outstanding. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with words such as “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “forecast,” “hopeful,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “encouraged,” “opportunities,” “potential,” and similar terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, Company financial results, and Company financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include without limitation any effects of changes in consumer preferences and purchases and our ability to anticipate or react to those changes; our ability to compete effectively; damage to our reputation or that of any of our key customers or their brands; failure to introduce successful new brands and products or have effective marketing or advertising; changes in public opinion about alcohol or our products; our reliance on our distributors to distribute our branded spirits; our reliance on fewer, more profitable customer relationships; interruptions in our operations or a catastrophic event at our facilities; decisions concerning the quantity of maturing stock of our aged distillate; warehouse expansion issues; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers; work disruptions or stoppages; climate change and measures to address climate change; our closure of our Atchison, Kansas distillery; regulation and taxation and compliance with existing or future laws and regulations; tariffs, trade relations, and trade policies; excise taxes, incentives and customs duties; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and defend against alleged intellectual property rights infringement claims; failure to secure and maintain listings in control states; labeling or warning requirements or limitations on the availability of our products; product recalls or other product liability claims; anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions; class action or other litigation; higher costs or the unavailability and cost of raw materials, product ingredients, energy resources, or labor; failure of our information technology systems, networks, processes, associated sites, or service providers; acquisitions and potential future acquisitions; interest rate increases; reliance on key personnel; commercial, political, and financial risks; covenants and other provisions in our credit arrangements; pandemics or other health crises; ability to pay any dividends; limited rights of common stockholders and antitakeover provisions in our governing documents; the impact of issuing shares of our common stock; and the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan. For further information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect the Company’s business, see the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, GAAP. In addition to the comparable GAAP measures, the Company has disclosed adjusted operating income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted MGP earnings, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic and diluted EPS, as well as guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with operating income, income before income taxes, net income, net income used in earnings per common share calculation, and basic and diluted EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measure. We believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures when evaluating the Company’s operating results compared to prior periods on a consistent basis, assessing financial trends, and for forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Full year 2024 guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include without limitation, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations.

For More Information

Investors & Analysts:

Mike Houston

646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:

Greg Manis

913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating

Income Change Operating income for quarter ended December 31, 2022 $ 29,715 Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 8,433 29 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 8,326 28 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 5,173 17 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (1,470 ) (4 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (3,148 ) (11 ) pp Impairment of long-lived assets and other (1,057 ) (4 ) pp Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,900 ) (10 ) pp Operating income for quarter ended December 31, 2023 $ 43,072 45 %





Operating income, year versus year Operating

Income Change Operating income for year ended December 31, 2022 $ 148,965 Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 18,682 13 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 17,260 12 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 15,464 10 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (8,499 ) (6 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (16,768 ) (11 ) pp Impairment of long-lived assets and other (19,391 ) (13 ) pp Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,100 ) (5 ) pp Operating income for year ended December 31, 2023 $ 148,613 — %

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD

Change in EPS, quarter versus quarter EPS Change Basic EPS for quarter ended December 31, 2022 $ 1.02 Change in operating income (a) 0.49 48 pp(b) Change in other expense, net (a) 0.03 3 pp Change in interest expense(a) (0.04 ) (4 ) pp Change in weighted average shares outstanding (0.01 ) (1 ) pp Change in effective tax rate (0.10 ) (10 ) pp Basic EPS for quarter ended December 31, 2023 1.39 36 % Impact of dilutive shares outstanding — — pp Diluted EPS for quarter ended December 31, 2023 $ 1.39 36 %





Change in EPS, year versus year EPS Change Basic EPS for year ended December 31, 2022 $ 4.94 Change in operating income(a) (0.02 ) — pp(b) Change in interest expense(a) (0.04 ) (1 ) pp Change in other expense, net(a) 0.11 2 pp Change in weighted average shares outstanding (0.02 ) — pp Change in effective tax rate (0.15 ) (3 ) pp Basic EPS for year ended December 31, 2023 4.82 (2 )% Impact of dilutive shares outstanding (0.02 ) (1 ) pp Diluted EPS for year ended December 31, 2023 $ 4.80 (3 )%

(a) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2022).

(b) Percentage points ("pp")





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 74,334 $ 53,624 $ 20,710 39 % White goods 11,446 16,514 (5,068 ) (31 ) Premium beverage alcohol 85,780 70,138 15,642 22 Industrial alcohol 8,099 11,671 (3,572 ) (31 ) Food grade alcohol 93,879 81,809 12,070 15 Fuel grade alcohol 1,835 3,374 (1,539 ) (46 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 5,525 10,227 (4,702 ) (46 ) Warehouse services 7,674 5,777 1,897 33 Total Distilling Solutions $ 108,913 $ 101,187 $ 7,726 8 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 20,154 $ 12,409 $ 7,745 62 % Super premium 3,810 2,752 1,058 38 Premium 8,149 6,283 1,866 30 Premium plus 32,113 21,444 10,669 50 Mid 20,101 19,122 979 5 Value 11,859 11,091 768 7 Other 8,542 9,204 (662 ) (7 ) Total Branded Spirits $ 72,615 $ 60,861 $ 11,754 19 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended December 31, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase / (Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 17,073 $ 15,122 $ 1,951 13 % Specialty wheat proteins 12,373 10,088 2,285 23 Commodity wheat starches 3,543 3,737 (194 ) (5 ) Commodity wheat proteins 371 — 371 N/A Total Ingredient Solutions $ 33,360 $ 28,947 $ 4,413 15 %









MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Year Ended December 31, Year versus Year Sales Change

Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 289,191 $ 229,523 $ 59,668 26 % White goods 58,645 74,510 (15,865 ) (21 ) Premium beverage alcohol 347,836 304,033 43,803 14 Industrial alcohol 38,010 46,812 (8,802 ) (19 ) Food grade alcohol 385,846 350,845 35,001 10 Fuel grade alcohol 7,798 13,681 (5,883 ) (43 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 28,578 40,354 (11,776 ) (29 ) Warehouse services 28,632 23,598 5,034 21 Total Distilling Solutions $ 450,854 $ 428,478 $ 22,376 5 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Year Ended December 31, Year versus Year Sales Change

Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 63,748 $ 48,245 $ 15,503 32 % Super premium 13,424 12,274 1,150 9 Premium 28,293 24,211 4,082 17 Premium Plus 105,465 84,730 20,735 24 Mid 75,676 82,530 (6,854 ) (8 ) Value 47,907 47,395 512 1 Other 24,885 23,284 1,601 7 Total Branded Spirits $ 253,933 $ 237,939 $ 15,994 7 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Year Ended December 31, Year versus Year Sales Change

Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 66,050 $ 62,567 $ 3,483 6 % Specialty wheat proteins 48,291 39,313 8,978 23 Commodity wheat starches 16,413 14,023 2,390 17 Commodity wheat proteins 982 38 944 2,484 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 131,736 $ 115,941 $ 15,795 14 %







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 214,888 $ 190,995 $ 836,523 $ 782,358 Cost of sales 129,743 127,782 531,811 529,052 Gross profit 85,145 63,213 304,712 253,306 Advertising and promotion expense 12,336 10,866 38,213 29,714 Selling, general and administrative 25,780 22,632 91,395 74,627 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 1,057 — 19,391 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,900 — 7,100 — Operating income 43,072 29,715 148,613 148,965 Interest expense, net (2,017 ) (960 ) (6,647 ) (5,451 ) Other expense, net (225 ) (981 ) (220 ) (3,342 ) Income before income taxes 40,830 27,774 141,746 140,172 Income tax expense 9,784 5,263 34,616 31,300 Net income 31,046 22,511 107,130 108,872 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 21 146 345 590 Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. 31,067 22,657 107,475 109,462 Income attributable to participating securities (311 ) (180 ) (1,074 ) (871 ) Net income used in earnings per share calculation $ 30,756 $ 22,477 $ 106,401 $ 108,591 Weighted average common shares Basic 22,070,337 22,011,785 22,059,816 22,002,990 Diluted 22,070,337 22,304,093 22,173,918 22,053,966 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.02 $ 4.82 $ 4.94 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.01 $ 4.80 $ 4.92





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,388 $ 47,889 Receivables, net 144,286 109,267 Inventory 346,853 289,722 Prepaid expenses 3,580 2,957 Refundable income taxes 1,190 4,327 Total Current Assets 514,297 454,162 Property, plant, and equipment 489,646 450,800 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (227,343 ) (215,168 ) Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 262,303 235,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,975 15,042 Investment in joint ventures 5,197 5,534 Intangible assets, net 271,706 216,768 Goodwill 321,544 226,294 Other assets 3,326 4,779 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,392,348 $ 1,158,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,400 $ 5,600 Accounts payable 73,594 66,432 Federal and state excise taxes payable 2,251 4,627 Accrued expenses and other 31,861 28,716 Total Current Liabilities 114,106 105,375 Long-term debt, less current maturities 85,305 29,510 Convertible senior notes 195,544 195,225 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,292 11,622 Contingent consideration 69,200 — Other noncurrent liabilities 4,763 3,723 Deferred income taxes 63,071 67,112 Total Liabilities 543,281 412,567 Total equity 849,067 745,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,392,348 $ 1,158,211





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 107,130 $ 108,872 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,113 21,455 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 19,391 — Share-based compensation 10,635 5,502 Equity method investment loss 337 2,220 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance (4,041 ) 1,011 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7,100 — Other, net 728 194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Receivables, net (32,397 ) (16,786 ) Inventory (46,921 ) (44,350 ) Prepaid expenses (481 ) (1,468 ) Income taxes payable (refundable) 3,136 1,212 Accounts payable (2,406 ) 10,626 Accrued expenses and other 348 1,984 Federal and state excise taxes payable (2,375 ) (2,365 ) Other, net 1,486 829 Net cash provided by operating activities 83,783 88,936 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (55,267 ) (45,323 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (103,712 ) — Contributions to equity method investment — (2,810 ) Other, net (263 ) 320 Net cash used in investing activities (159,242 ) (47,813 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (10,675 ) (10,646 ) Purchase of treasury stock (801 ) (715 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (5,600 ) (3,403 ) Proceeds from credit agreement - revolver 105,000 — Payments on credit agreement - revolver (42,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,924 (14,764 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 34 (38 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,501 ) 26,321 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,889 21,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,388 $ 47,889





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income(b) MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 43,072 $ 40,830 $ 31,046 $ 30,756 $ 1.39 $ 1.39 Impairment of long-lived assets and other (c) 1,057 1,057 803 803 0.04 0.04 Fair value of contingent consideration(d) 2,900 2,900 2,204 2,204 0.10 0.10 Business acquisition costs (e) 246 246 187 187 0.01 0.01 CEO transition costs (f) 3,134 3,134 2,382 2,382 0.10 0.10 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 50,409 $ 48,167 $ 36,622 $ 36,332 $ 1.64 $ 1.64





Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 29,715 $ 27,774 $ 22,511 $ 22,477 $ 1.02 $ 1.01 No adjustments for the period — — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 29,715 $ 27,774 $ 22,511 $ 22,477 $ 1.02 $ 1.01





Year Ended December 31, 2023 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income(b) MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 148,613 $ 141,746 $ 107,130 $ 106,401 $ 4.82 $ 4.80 Impairment of long-lived assets and other(c) 19,391 19,391 14,660 14,660 0.66 0.66 Fair value of contingent consideration(d) 7,100 7,100 5,368 5,368 0.24 0.24 Business acquisition costs (e) 2,060 2,060 1,557 1,557 0.07 0.07 CEO transition costs (f) 3,134 3,134 2,369 2,369 0.11 0.11 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 180,298 $ 173,431 $ 131,084 $ 130,355 $ 5.90 $ 5.88





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic

EPS Diluted

EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 148,965 $ 140,172 $ 108,872 $ 108,591 $ 4.94 $ 4.92 No adjustments for the period — — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 148,965 $ 140,172 $ 108,872 $ 108,591 $ 4.94 $ 4.92

(a) MGP Earnings has been defined as "Net income used in earnings per share calculation."

(b) The tax rate used for non-GAAP items for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 was 24.0% and 24.4%, respectively.

(c) The impairment of long-lived assets and other relates to the closure of the Company's distillery located in Atchison, Kansas, which included $17,112 of impairment of assets as well as $2,279 of expenses related to severance costs, inventory write offs, contract termination fees, consulting fees, and other miscellaneous expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the full expense amount relates to severance costs, inventory write offs, contract termination fees, consulting fees and other miscellaneous expenses. Impairment of long-lived assets and other are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Distilling Solutions segment.

(d) Fair value of contingent consideration relates to the quarterly adjustment of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC. It is included in the Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Branded Spirits segment.

(e) Business acquisition costs are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item and include transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC.

(f) The CEO transition costs are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes additional employee related costs, specifically share-based compensation expense, in connection with the transition of the CEO position.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 31,046 $ 22,511 $ 107,130 $ 108,872 Interest expense 2,017 960 6,647 5,451 Income tax expense 9,784 5,263 34,616 31,300 Depreciation and amortization 5,841 5,198 22,113 21,455 Equity method investment 146 1,184 337 2,220 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 1,057 — 19,391 — Fair value of contingent consideration 2,900 — 7,100 — Business acquisition costs 246 — 2,060 — CEO transition costs 3,134 — 3,134 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,171 $ 35,116 $ 202,528 $ 169,298

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment, impairment of long-lived assets and other, fair value of contingent consideration, business acquisition costs, CEO transition costs. See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures" for further details.



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA - ADJUSTING FOR SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Beginning in the first quarter 2024, the Company plans to add back share-based compensation expense to the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 107,130 $ 108,872 Interest expense 6,647 5,451 Income tax expense 34,616 31,300 Depreciation and amortization 22,113 21,455 Equity method investment 337 2,220 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 19,391 — Fair value of contingent consideration 7,100 — Business acquisition costs 2,060 — CEO transition costs 3,134 — Adjusted EBITDA - as reported historically 202,528 169,298 Share-based compensation expense 7,501 5,502 Adjusted EBITDA- adjusted for share-based compensation $ 210,029 $ 174,800

CEO transition costs are included in the share-based compensation expense on the consolidated financial statements. Total share-based compensation expense was $10,635 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA- adjusted for share-based compensation is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment, impairment of long-lived assets and other, fair value of contingent consideration, business acquisition costs, CEO transition costs, and share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for further details.



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION

(UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Principal amount of the bonds $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 Par value $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Number of bonds outstanding (b) 201,250 201,250 201,250 201,250 Initial conversion rate 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 Conversion price $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 Average share price (c) $ 96.08000 $ 111.74095 $ 101.79016 $ 98.53736 Impact of conversion (d) $ — $ 233,673,666 $ 212,864,486 $ 206,062,202 Cash paid for principal (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) Conversion premium $ — $ 32,423,666 $ 11,614,486 $ 4,812,202 Average share price $ 96.08000 $ 111.74095 $ 101.79016 $ 98.53736 Conversion premium in shares (a) (e) — 290,168 114,102 48,836

(a) Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value.





(b) Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.





(c) Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.





(d) The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share.





(e) Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Purchase Accounting - Summary of Fair Value Step Up

(UNAUDITED)(in thousands)

The acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC, which closed on June 1, 2023, was accounted for as a business combination in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 805, Business Combinations, and as such, assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and consideration transferred were recorded at their estimated fair values on the acquisition date. The table below reflects the summary for distributor relationships purchase price accounting step up to fair value, the related amortization period, and the Income Statement caption within which the adjustment is included.

Income Statement Impact Step Up

Value Amortization

Period Income Statement

Caption Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Definite-lived intangible asset - Distributor relationships $ 23,700 20 years SG&A $ 296 $ 691







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year Ended December 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 289,191 $ 289,191 $ — — % White Goods 58,645 14,421 (44,224 ) (75 ) Premium beverage alcohol 347,836 303,612 (44,224 ) (13 ) Industrial alcohol 38,010 — (38,010 ) (100 ) Food grade alcohol 385,846 303,612 (82,234 ) (21 ) Fuel grade alcohol 7,798 16 (7,782 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 28,578 10,096 (18,482 ) (65 ) Warehouse services 28,632 28,632 — — Total Sales $ 450,854 $ 342,356 $ (108,498 ) (24 )% Gross profit $ 144,964 $ 156,075 $ 11,111 8 % Gross margin % 32.2 % 45.6 % 13.4 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 66,050 $ 66,050 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 48,291 48,291 — — Commodity wheat starches 16,413 16,413 — — Commodity wheat proteins 982 982 — — Total Sales $ 131,736 $ 131,736 $ — — % Gross profit $ 46,967 $ 40,538 $ (6,429 ) (d) (14 )% Gross margin % 35.7 % 30.8 % (4.9 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 836,523 $ 728,025 $ (108,498 ) (13 )% Gross profit $ 304,712 $ 309,394 $ 4,682 2 % Gross margin % 36.4 % 42.5 % 6.1 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year ended December 31, 2023 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 229,523 $ 229,523 $ — — % White Goods 74,510 24,110 (50,400 ) (68 ) Premium beverage alcohol 304,033 253,633 (50,400 ) (17 ) Industrial alcohol 46,812 907 (45,905 ) (98 ) Food grade alcohol 350,845 254,540 (96,305 ) (27 ) Fuel grade alcohol 13,681 41 (13,640 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 40,354 9,477 (30,877 ) (77 ) Warehouse services 23,598 23,598 — — Total Sales $ 428,478 $ 287,656 $ (140,822 ) (33 )% Gross profit $ 126,282 $ 132,388 $ 6,106 5 % Gross margin % 29.5 % 46.0 % 16.5 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 62,567 $ 62,567 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 39,313 39,313 — — Commodity wheat starches 14,023 14,023 — — Commodity wheat proteins 38 38 — — Total Sales $ 115,941 $ 115,941 $ — — % Gross profit $ 31,503 $ 26,017 $ (5,486 ) (d) (17 )% Gross margin % 27.2 % 22.4 % (4.8 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 782,358 $ 641,536 $ (140,822 ) (18 )% Gross profit $ 253,306 $ 253,926 $ 620 — % Gross margin % 32.4 % 39.6 % 7.2 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year ended December 31, 2022 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.