Venus Concept Announces CE Mark for Venus Versa Pro in Europe

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received the CE Mark from DEKRA Certification B.V. to market the Venus Versa Pro system in the European Union. This follows the Company’s announcement on November 1, 2023 regarding the commercial launch of the device in the United States.



The Venus Versa Pro incorporates Venus Concept’s latest advancements in fractional skin resurfacing, enabling enhanced ablation and coagulation to achieve optimal results when treating a wide range of skin conditions including acne scars, skin texture, and stretch marks. It also provides customers in the European Union the ability to incorporate these advancements into unique protocols like “Tribella”, offering a complete skin rejuvenation solution.

“Receiving the CE Mark for Venus Versa Pro reflects our continued commitment to bringing our latest and most innovative products to the international aesthetic markets in parallel with our restructuring efforts,” said Dr. Hemanth Varghese, President and Chief Operating Officer of Venus Concept. “Venus Versa Pro builds on the successful Venus Versa system, with over 2,200 systems installed globally. It is a multi-modal system that incorporates the breadth of Venus Concept’s technologies for clinicians to address the growing needs of the European customer.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

