AppTech’s Strategic Partner InstaCash on Track to Launch Cutting Edge Peer-to-Peer Mobile Payments Platform Q2 2024: User Sign-Ups Available Now

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (Nasdaq: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, today announced that its strategic partner, InstaCash, Inc. (“InstaCash”) has gone live with its new www.instacash.cash website. InstaCash is now enrolling initial users for the upcoming launch of its innovative mobile-to-mobile payment system build on AppTech’s patented FinZeo™ platform.

With an anticipated market launch by the end of Q2 2024, InstaCash, a peer-to-peer instant payment app similar to Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App, will offer a better cutting-edge user-friendly product with lower transfer fees and more advanced security protocols. InstaCash is built to facilitate business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and person-to-person (“P2P”) transactions by providing secure and seamless transactions.

AppTech provides mobile and web-based applications for InstaCash’s contactless payment system featuring digital banking services, Visa/MasterCard sponsorship, and user support services.

“Driven by AppTech’s robust back-end technology and user support services, InstaCash aims to redefine industry standards for mobile payments with advanced security features and user-friendly functionality,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech. “As a licensor, partner, and equity stakeholder, AppTech supports InstaCash’s mission of ushering in a new era of confidence in peer-to-peer mobile transactions.”

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.