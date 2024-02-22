Submit Release
PDAC 2024: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2024 Convention – The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Showcase – will commence March 3-6, 2024 in Toronto.

“After 92 years, PDAC’s annual Convention in Toronto is still the event-of-choice for the world’s mineral exploration industry’s leaders, companies, executives, government representatives, students, scientists, and anyone involved or interested in mineral exploration and development,” said Raymond Goldie, PDAC President.

Covering over 600,000 square feet of event space across both the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, as well as special events held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, PDAC 2024 will be one of the largest showcases the association has produced after almost a century of global success.

Toronto is the mining investment capital of the world and Canada is home to more than half the world’s mining and exploration company headquarters.

“Expect a lineup of expert programming, dynamic presenters, and more than 1,100 exhibitors,” said Goldie. “In addition to our perennial favorites like the Keynote Program, Indigenous Program, Sustainability Program, and the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors, we'll be introducing exciting new features. If networking is your thing, you'll be delighted with our brand-new Coffee Connections and Happy Hours. And certainly, the Awards Gala & Nite Cap, The Network, and the Pub Night Finale are must-attend events.”

PDAC 2024 Convention highlights and attractions include:

  • Trade Show, Investors Exchange, Core Shack, Prospectors Tent
  • The Keynote Program: Commodity outlook, Mining industry outlook, Technology and Innovation, and the Discovery of the year
  • Programs: Indigenous, Capital Markets, Sustainability, Technical, Exploration Insights, Investment Leaders Forum, Short Courses
  • Networking events including: The Network, Awards Gala & Nite Cap, Student-Industry Mixer, Pub Night Finale
  • Student & Early Career Program

Visit www.pdac.ca/convention for more information. The public is welcome to attend.

Media Contact:
Scott Barber
Senior Manager, Communications
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada
416.362.1969 X244
sbarber@pdac.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34856a44-58e3-40c1-92f6-741c931a9260

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3582968d-1d88-41c0-baf2-fbcaa8bb4df1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69267ac-8000-445f-ac9b-20c62df98c98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3098bb37-2a96-455d-8919-058014a6c860


