Neuromodulation Market is Expected to Reach $11.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuromodulation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $11.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The neuromodulation market is driven by increasing focus on the development of advanced neuromodulation and neurostimulation technologies, rising prevalence of neurological disorders and nerve injuries, government support for research on neurological disorders, availability of reimbursement of neuromodulation devices, collaborations among device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research institutions to develop neuromodulation devices.

Neuromodulation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Large population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries Key Market Driver Increasing focus on the development of advanced neuromodulation and neurostimulation technologies

The rising incidences of neurological diseases across the globe have increased significantly. Neuromodulation is used to treat and improve the quality of life of individuals suffering from chronic illness.

On the basis of type, neuromodulation market is segmented into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation. In 2022, internal neuromodulation accounted for the largest share of the global neuromodulation market. This growth can be mainly attributed to reduction of post-surgical complications, reduced hospitalizations, and long-term cost savings associated with internal neuromodulation devices.

The internal neuromodulation market is further categorized into sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and gastric electrical stimulation. The spinal cord stimulation segment accounted for the largest share of the neuromodulation market in 2022, owing to the increasing number of people suffering from failed back surgery syndrome, ischemia, and chronic pain as well as the favorable reimbursement scenario for spinal cord stimulation.

The external neuromodulation market is segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and respiratory electrical stimulation (RES). In 2022, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation will dominate the external neuromodulation market. This is mainly due to the higher prevalence of depression, its chronic and recurrent nature, and the life-shortening effects of this disease, which have created a demand for TENS therapy.

Based on application, the neuromodulation market has been segmented into vagus nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. The neuromodulation market for Spinal cord stimulation by application is further segmented into chronic pain, failed back syndrome and ischemia. In 2022, chronic pain applications dominated neuromodulation market. This growth can mainly be attributed to the growing aging population and subsequent increase in prevalence of neurological disorders.

The neuromodulation market is categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing public and private investments, increasing incidence of neurological disorders and ongoing research.

This report categorizes the neuromodulation market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Type

Internal Neuromodulation Spinal Cord Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Gastric Electrical Stimulation

External Neuromodulation Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)



By Application

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By Application Failed Back Syndrome Chronic Pain Ischemia

Deep Brain Stimulation Market, By Application Parkinson’s Disease Tremor Depression Other DBS Applications

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application Urine Incontinence Fecal Incontinence

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application Epilepsy Other VNS Applications

Gastric Electrical Stimulation Market, By Application Gastroparesis Obesity

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Market, By Application Treatment-resistant Depression Other TENS Applications

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Market, By Application Depression Migraine Headache

Respiratory Electrical Stimulation Market, By Application Spinal Cord Injury



By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East and Africa (Excluding GCC countries) GCC Countries



