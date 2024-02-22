Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



A fireside chat at the TD Cowen Health Care conference in Boston at 9:10 a.m. ET / 6:10 a.m. PT and participation in the Leukemia Corporate Panel at 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT on March 4, 2024;

A fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference in Miami at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT on March 12, 2024; and

A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on March 14, 2024.



Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available following all three events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of studies to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care, beginning with venetoclax and azacitidine and 7+3 in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML (KOMET-007). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with cabozantinib in clear cell renal cell carcinoma and with adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:

Pete De Spain

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8833

pete@kuraoncology.com

Media:

Alexandra Weingarten

Associate Director, Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

(858) 500-8822

alexandra@kuraoncology.com