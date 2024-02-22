All-Wheel Drive Market Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)
All-wheel drive market size growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period | Increase in the number of people looking for work”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All-Wheel Drive Market is poised for growth, primarily fueled by technological advancements on a global scale. These advancements have transformed today's vehicles into more power-efficient, automated, and secure machines, which is expected to drive demand for AWD vehicles over the evaluation period.
Market Size-
The SNS Insider report indicates that the All-Wheel Drive Market Size grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Key Companies -
• GKN PLC (UK)
• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (US)
• Magna International Inc. (Canada)
• BorgWarner Inc. (US)
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
• Continental AG (Germany)
• Dana Limited (US)
• JTEKT Corporation (Japan)
• Oerlikon (Italy)
• Eaton (Ireland)
Market Report Scope –
The increased cases of various road accidents have led to a greater demand for all-wheel drive systems to ensure safety- as the number of road accidents has increased lately, and there are a lot of fatalities associated with the road accidents and a large number of people so far with injuries the demand for the all-wheel drive system is expected to grow well in the coming years, especially for the extreme type of road conditions across the world. The popularity of the system is growing.
Market Growth Factors –
The growth of the market is expected to be driven by technological developments on a global scale for AWD vehicles. A number of technologies in the existing market landscape have turned today's vehicles into power efficient, automated and secured machines for a period that is likely to drive an all-wheel drive vehicle market over the evaluation period. Although the demand for conventional part-time 4x4 transmission is likely to remain high, with added advancements in technology, all-wheel. Increased reduction of all-wheel drive systems in vehicles with extreme terrain conditions- At various places across the globe where the winters are extremely harsh, or the roads are covered with snow apart from that other road that does not have a plain surface has led to an increase in the demand for the all-wheel drive system in the vehicles to ensure the lesser number of accidents and safety of the passengers as well as the drivers. The adoption of these vehicles on the ground is high.
Segmentation Analysis –
On the basis of vehicle type, due to the increase in the production of passenger vehicles worldwide, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global all-wheel drive AWD vehicle market. It is estimated that the global market for all wheel drive vehicles will be further boosted by an increase in the penetration of vehicle technologies that improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance for passenger vehicles. In addition, the volume of passenger vehicles produced compared to commercial vehicles is higher.
By System Type:
• Manual AWD
• Automatic AWD
By Propulsion:
• ICE Vehicle
• Electric
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
Key Regional Development –
North American all-wheel drive market area will dominate this market, owing to advanced technologies, the trend of moving vehicle operations from complicated mechanical systems to electronically controlled systems have become viable and is now playing a critical role in uplifting the automotive industry, which boosts market growth in this region. In addition, the US market for all wheel drive held the largest market share, and the Canadian market for all wheel drive was the fastest growing market in the euro area. Europe The second largest market share of all wheel drive is held by the players in the automobile sector, which pursue continuous development and enhancement of each part related to an AWD system. In addition, the largest market share was held by Germany in all wheel drive markets and the United Kingdom had been the fastest growing market for all wheel drive vehicles in Europe.
Key Takeaway’s–
An advanced automotive technology that distributes power to all four wheels of the vehicle, improves traction, stability and handling under different road conditions is an intelligent all-wheel drive system AWD. Based on factors such as road surface conditions, vehicle speed, throttle input, steering angle, and wheel slip, intelligent AWD systems aim to provide better handling and stability by automatically transferring power between the front and rear wheels. Demand for intelligent AWD systems on the market is growing at a steady pace due to increased demand for improved driving dynamics, enhanced safety and better performance under various weather conditions. Several automotive manufacturers have integrated this technology into their vehicles across different segments, such as sedans, SUVs, crossovers and luxury cars. Moreover, Intelligent AWD is also being driven by increasing demand for technology and safety features that are enabled on vehicles.
Recent Developments -
February 2022: Continental AG tires launched new cross-contact ax6 tires for SUVs in India. As the company has claimed, newly developed continental crosscontact ax6 allterrain SUV tyres offer superior durability, reduced noise and lower braking distances on wet roads.
February 2022: Continental plans to invest EUR 25 million in Brazil, more than EUR 160 million in Brazilian Real, to significantly increase its capacity in Brazil. Response to Continental's continued growth in the southern hemisphere market. In early 2024, new facilities and machinery are planned to be built.
