Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Set To Reach USD 26.12 Billion By 2030 As Revealed In New Report

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Segmentation By Electric Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Type, By System Type, By Regions - Global Forecast 2023-2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Significance of energy recovery systems in vehicles as a means to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. These systems work by capturing and storing kinetic energy produced during braking, converting it into electrical energy that can power various components within the vehicle, such as interior electronics, headlights, and start-stop systems.Market Size -The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market was valued at USD 7.04 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 26.12 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1063 Key Companies:• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)• Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)• Denso Corporation (Japan)• Continental AG (Germany)• Delphi Automotive PLC (US)• Mazda Motor (Japan)• Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)• Maxwell Technologies• Faurecia SA (France)• TRW Automotive (US)• ADVICS North America• Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)Market Report Scope –Regenerative braking is a kinetic energy recovery system that, in the case of pure electric and hybrid vehicles, recovers lost fuel during deceleration and then uses it to recharge their batteries. In this system, the motor drives the wheels during acceleration or cruising, but the wheels drive the motor while decelerating. This dual energy flow allows the motor to function as a generator, to resist the rotation of the wheels, and to generate electricity.Market Growth Factors –The amount of energy recovered depends on the speed of the vehicle and the braking pattern; approximately 5% to 10% of the energy transmitted can be recovered with this type of braking system. In order to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions from motor vehicles, energy recovery systems are currently used in cars for both passenger and commercial use. Consequently, the need for such a braking system to improve fuel economy has developed and resulted in substantial growth of the world's automotive sector. The emerging braking system is an energy recovery system that transforms the vehicle's kinetic energy and is produced during the vehicle speed reduction into electrical energy. In order to power the vehicle's interior electronics and to use this transformed energy in a variety of applications, such as headlights and start stops, it is stored in the vehicle's storage unit.Segmentation Analysis –Based on the vehicle type segment, the global market is classified as passenger cars, two wheelers and business vehicles. In particular, due to increasing demand in countries such as Japan, the United States and China for electrical cars, passenger vehicles segment is expected to achieve a greater market share during this research period. Usually, the passenger cars are battery vehicles, such as plug in hybrids, PHEV Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Battery EV's. Based on the type of system segment, the world market is classified as flywheels, batteries, ultracapacitors and hydraulic systems. Among them, in view of the development of battery technologies, it is expected that for the research period there will be a significant increase in automotive regenerative braking system type market size.By Electric Vehicle Type:• Hybrid electrical vehicle• Battery vehicle• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicleBy Vehicle Type:• Passenger vehicles• Commercial vehicles• Two-wheelersBy System Type:• Flywheel• Battery• Hydraulics• Ultra-capacitorsKey Regional Development –The market is expected to be dominated by North America for the forecast period. The dominance attributes to the growing adoption of electric vehicles across different countries in the region, backed by stringent norms & encouragement by the government to invest in these vehicles to curb carbon emissions and bring environmental sustainability. On the other hand, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the global regenerative braking systems market. In particular, it is due to the large car industry, an exponential increase in population, improved economics, increasing interest in private ownership and increased demand for enhanced vehicle safety & efficiency which has led to a boom in regenerative braking systems.Key Takeaway’s–The global market for automotive regenerative braking systems could benefit from this. In addition, the market is driven by growing demand for regenerative braking systems and increased use of commercial vehicles and passenger cars in order to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy. In addition, the regenerative braking system consists of a number of components that help to recover energy storage and power from parts of brakes.

Recent Developments -January 2022: Advics Co., Ltd announced that it will supply the GAC Group's GS8 Hybrid vehicle with an electrical parking brake EPB and a regenerative balanced braking system. This is the first time Advics' products will be provided to the GAC Group model, and the adoption was based on the company's market experience and performance in electrification products.April 2022: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., has announced that Brembo will be the main supplier of complete brake caliper assembly for its F91 EV model. Brembo will be supplying the FF 91 with special caliper assembly. This will include the assembly, pistons, calipers and brake pad in combination with an electric parking brake. 4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Segmentation, by Electric Vehicle8.1 Hybrid electrical vehicle,8.2 Battery vehicle8.3 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle9. Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type9.1 Passenger vehicles,9.2 Commercial vehicles9.3 Two-wheelers,10. Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Segmentation, by System Type10.1 Flywheel10.2 Battery10.3 Hydraulics10.4 Ultra-capacitors11. Regional Analysis 