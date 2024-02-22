Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Revenue to Reach from $30.04 Billion in 2022 to $159.48 Billion by 2030
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Size & Segmentation By Component, By Operating Speed, By Application, By Regions And Global Forecast 2023-2030
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Driving Towards Safety: The Rising Demand for Advanced Vehicle Safety Systems Will Reach at $ 159.48 billion by 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market was valued at USD 30.04 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 159.48 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The increasing demand for vehicles with higher safety features is indeed driving the growth of the ADAS market. Governments and regulators worldwide are promoting enhanced vehicle safety standards, which further contribute to the adoption of ADAS technologies by vehicle manufacturers.
Key Players -
Many leading players in the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system market include Denso Corporation (Japan), Valeo S.A. (France), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Paccar Inc. (DAF) (US), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), Mando Corporation (South Korea), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Wabco Holdings, Inc. (US) and others.
Market Report Scope –
The cost of vehicle production may be increased by advanced sensors, complicated algorithms and interactions with other safety systems that are applied to AEBs. The more significant costs associated with improved braking systems, which could hinder market expansion and adoption, may deter some consumers, especially in price sensitive regions. The retrofitting market is limited, and the process of upgrading makes it difficult to adopt advanced braking systems as a whole. The use of innovative technologies, e.g. autonomous or computer driven vehicles, is one of the new trends in AEB industry development. Various technologies, such as RADAR, LiDAR, V2X sales and marketing communication, are part of autonomous driving. Autonomous vehicles that are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems must make driving safer than it used to be because all control, steering and stopping will take place automatically using sensors, radars or lasers. In vehicles intended to prevent low speed collisions or reduce the severity of an impact, automatic emergency braking is a novel safety system.
Market Growth Factors –
The growth of this market is expected to be healthy as a result of the increasing demand for vehicles with higher safety features. Increased vehicle safety standards are being promoted by governments and regulators around the world. These systems are considered to be an essential safety feature, which has led to an increase in the adoption of these systems by vehicle manufacturers. Consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of these systems, thanks to more emphasis on road safety and advances in technology. When stationary or slow-moving traffic appears ahead, a small stereo video camera mounted next to the rear-view mirror scans the road and senses it. The system monitors the gap between you and the vehicle ahead.
Segmentation Analysis –
Based on technology, the Autonomous Emergency Braking System market is divided into Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support and Crash Imminent Braking Systems. The market for automatic emergency braking will be dominated by the category of dynamic brake support in 2022. In the event of an emergency braking situation, the dynamic brake support system, DBS, is designed to assist drivers by increasing the brake pressure in response to unexpected braking events.
The segmentation of the Autonomous Emergency Braking System market according to vehicle type includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market for automatic emergency braking is dominated by the passenger vehicle category. Advanced driver assistance systems, which include AEB as either a feature or an option, are commonly fitted to new passenger cars. This category includes sport utility vehicles, cars, minivans and others of personal use. A shift towards cleaner, less polluting vehicles has taken place in recent times.
By Component:
• Actuators
• Audible Buzzers
• Sensors
• Controllers
• Visual Indicators
By Operating Speed:
• High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems
• Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems
• Low Speed-City AEB Systems
By Application:
• Forward Emergency Braking
• Multi-directional Braking
• Reverse Emergency Braking
Key Regional Development –
The study analyses the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World by region. The market in North America for autonomous emergency braking systems will be dominated by the region, as it has seen widespread adoption of advanced driver assistance systems thanks to increasing demand for enhanced safety features on vehicles.
Europe The market for Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems, because of the presence of large producers and participants in the market, has a second highest market share. In addition, the German market accounted for the largest share and the United Kingdom has been the most rapidly expanding market in Europe.
From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific market is forecast to grow at a faster compounded annual growth rate. This is due to the increase in car production in China, as well as rising household incomes. In addition, the largest market share in Asia Pacific is held by China and India has been the fastest growing market there.
Key Takeaway’s–
Autonomous emergency braking is an advanced safety technology that monitors traffic conditions and automatically brakes the vehicle when a driver cannot respond or can't react to critical situations. In order to avoid accidents, this important technology has been installed in vehicles. This system is also contributing to the advanced driver assistance systemsADAS. Manufacturers were encouraged by the growing consumer demand for fuel efficient cars, which made it easier to incorporate lighter and transportable components that reduced vehicle weight. The increase in demand for fuel efficiency equipped vehicles with sophisticated basic safety measures is one of the factors that has led to increased vehicle sales. In order to manufacture ADASintegrated AEB, the main producers are making a substantial investment in research and development. This is done to increase the stopping distance for vehicles.
Recent Developments -
February 2022, Jeep has announced that in mid2022, they will be launching the Jeep Meridian SUV into India. The SUV will be equipped with a more adaptive cruise control system, an improved autonomous emergency braking system, radar monitoring and assistance as well as forward collision warning systems.
May 2023: Tesla has updated its automatic emergency braking, enabling it to operate in reverse mode. The safety of drivers and passengers will be enhanced by this new functionality when reversing.
October 2022: ZF’s Commercial Vehicle, one of the leading auto components manufacturers, showcased separately on two heavy-duty trucks its “OnGuardMax” autonomous emergency braking system and electric power steering feature (adjustable), soon launching in North America.
