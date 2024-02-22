Kaltura Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura” or the “Company”), the video experience cloud, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, as well as outlook for first quarter and full year 2024.



“Today, we posted record-high total revenues in the fourth quarter, which also marked our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The quarter wrapped up a year where we posted an increased year-over-year subscription revenue growth rate, and despite declining professional services revenues, also increased total revenue growth rate. The fourth quarter was also a second consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA profitability and of positive cash flow from operations, both for the first time since 2020. It was also our highest Adjusted EBITDA result since the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura.

“As we draw 2023 to a close, we are pleased to have achieved and surpassed our original revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year, delivering on our goal to accelerate revenue growth, while also returning to Adjusted EBITDA profitability and dramatically improving our cash flows.” Mr. Yekutiel continued, “Looking to 2024, based on the trends and leading demand indicators that we saw last year, we anticipate a more favorable market environment that is expected to ease budgetary constraints for enterprises, particularly in North America. We believe that enterprises will gradually reinvest in digital technologies including in video-based experiences for employees, customers, and prospects, and that Kaltura has the right products, strategy, market positioning, and team to seize the opportunity in a renewed growth environment.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $44.5 million, an increase of 1% compared to $44.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $40.8 million, an increase of 3% compared to $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $164.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to $159.2 million in 2022.





GAAP Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $28.6 million, representing a gross margin of 64% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $27.6 million and gross margin of 63% for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $29.1 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 65%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $28.0 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 64% for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP Operating loss was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP Operating loss was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





GAAP Net loss was $12.1 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Non-GAAP Net loss was $3.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.8 million net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the full year of 2023 was $175.2 million, an increase of 4% compared to $168.8 million for the full year of 2022.





Subscription revenue for the full year of 2023 was $162.8 million, an increase of 7% compared to $152.5 million for the full year of 2022.





GAAP Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $112.2 million, representing a gross margin of 64% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $106.9 million and gross margin of 63% for the full year of 2022.





Non-GAAP Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $113.8 million, representing a gross margin of 65% compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $108.7 million and gross margin of 64% for the full year of 2022.





GAAP Operating loss was $38.7 million for the full year of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $56.4 million for the full year of 2022.





Non-GAAP Operating loss was $6.7 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $30.3 million for the full year of 2022.





GAAP Net loss was $46.4 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the full year of 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $68.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.





Non-GAAP Net loss was $14.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the full year of 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $42.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.5 million for the full year of 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $28.3 million for the full year of 2022.





Net cash used in operating activities was $8.3 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $46.8 million for the full year of 2022.



Recent Business Highlights:

Closed more deals, achieved higher new bookings, and posted a higher gross retention rate than all previous quarters last year.

Third consecutive quarter posting an increase in the number of qualified leads.

Launched new AI features & grew our ‘AI Accelerator’ program to include more technology partners and customers.

Published three new industry reports on the state of virtual events and webinars and on the use of AI by Marketing teams.

Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of 2024, Kaltura expects:

Subscription Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $39.9 million and $40.6 million.

Total Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $42.7 million and $43.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(0.5) million to $0.3 million.



For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Kaltura expects:

Subscription Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $161.2 million and $164.2 million.

Total Revenue to grow (decrease) by (1)%-1% year-over-year to between $173.7 million and $176.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0 million to $1 million.



The guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Kaltura has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net loss within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. The reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA includes but is not limited to the following items: stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization, financial expenses (income), net, provision for income tax, and other non-recurring operating expenses. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net loss, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control. The guidance above is based on the Company's current expectations relating to the macro-economic climate trends.

Additional information on Kaltura’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our guidance; our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations; our expectations regarding potential profitability and revenue growth; and general economic, business and industry conditions, including expectations with respect to trends in corporate spending.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute or achieve the expected benefits of our reorganization plans and other cost saving measures, our ability to manage and sustain our rapid growth; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; the quarterly fluctuation in our results of operations; our ability to retain our customers; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to our international operations; and the other risks under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors are updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Kaltura has provided in this press release and the accompanying tables measures of financial information that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Kaltura defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) facility exit and transition costs; (4) restructuring charges; and (5) war-related costs. Kaltura defines EBITDA as net profit (loss) before financial expenses (income), net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, facility exit and transition costs, restructuring charges and other non-recurring operating expenses. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kaltura’s financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP metrics are a supplemental measure of our performance, are not defined by or presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net profit (loss) or any other performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe that they provide useful supplemental information to investors and analysts regarding our operating performance and are frequently used by these parties in evaluating companies in our industry. By presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Additionally, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis between periods, as described above. Although we use the non-GAAP financial measures described above, such measures have significant limitations as analytical tools and only supplement but do not replace, our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue. We use Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as a measure of our revenue trend and an indicator of our future revenue opportunity from existing recurring customer contracts. We calculate ARR by annualizing our recurring revenue for the most recently completed fiscal quarter. Recurring revenues are generated from SaaS and PaaS subscriptions, as well as term licenses for software installed on the customer's premises (“On-Prem”). For the SaaS and PaaS components, we calculate ARR by annualizing the actual recurring revenue recognized for the latest fiscal quarter. For the On-Prem components for which revenue recognition is not ratable across the license term, we calculate ARR for each contract by dividing the total contract value (excluding professional services) as of the last day of the specified period by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. Recurring revenue excludes revenue from one-time professional services and setup fees. ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades or price increases or decreases. The amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, pending renewals, professional services revenue, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions or divestitures. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue as it is an operating metric and is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate, which we use to measure our success in retaining and growing recurring revenue from our existing customers, compares our recognized recurring revenue from a set of customers across comparable periods. We calculate our Net Dollar Retention Rate for a given period as the recognized recurring revenue from the latest reported fiscal quarter from the set of customers whose revenue existed in the reported fiscal quarter from the prior year (the numerator), divided by recognized recurring revenue from such customers for the same fiscal quarter in the prior year (denominator). For annual periods, we report Net Dollar Retention Rate as the arithmetic average of the Net Dollar Retention Rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. We consider subdivisions of the same legal entity (for example, divisions of a parent company or separate campuses that are part of the same state university system) to be a single customer for purposes of calculating our Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate for any fiscal period includes the positive recognized recurring revenue impacts of selling new services to existing customers and the negative recognized recurring revenue impacts of contraction and attrition among this set of customers. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including the growing level of our revenue base, the level of penetration within our customer base, expansion of products and features, and our ability to retain our customers. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining Performance Obligations represents the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been delivered, including both subscription and professional services revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations consists of both deferred revenue and contracted non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. We expect to recognize 59% of our Remaining Performance Obligations as revenue over the next 12 months, and the remainder thereafter, in each case, in accordance with our revenue recognition policy; however, we cannot guarantee that any portion of our Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue within the timeframe we expect or at all.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,684 $ 44,625 Marketable securities 32,692 41,343 Trade receivables 23,312 28,786 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,410 7,521 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current 10,636 10,759 Total current assets 111,734 133,034 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 5,844 — Property and equipment, net 20,113 15,142 Other assets, noncurrent 3,100 3,176 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent 17,314 21,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,872 20,814 Intangible assets, net 689 1,244 Goodwill 11,070 11,070 Total noncurrent assets 72,002 73,137 TOTAL ASSETS $ 183,736 $ 206,171 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term loans 1,612 5,793 Trade payables 3,629 9,437 Employees and payroll accruals 12,651 14,884 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,279 16,527 Operating lease liabilities 2,374 2,355 Deferred revenue, current 62,364 59,841 Total current liabilities 99,909 108,837 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 369 1,266 Long-term loans, net of current portion 33,047 30,004 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 17,796 20,697 Other liabilities, noncurrent 2,295 2,021 Total noncurrent liabilities 53,507 53,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 153,416 $ 162,825 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 14 13 Treasury stock (4,881 ) (4,881 ) Additional paid-in capital 471,635 439,644 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,047 (301 ) Accumulated deficit (437,495 ) (391,129 ) Total stockholders' equity 30,320 43,346 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 183,736 $ 206,171





Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited) Three Months ended

December 31 Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 40,787 $ 39,576 $ 162,750 $ 152,480 Professional services 3,689 4,491 12,422 16,331 Total revenue 44,476 44,067 175,172 168,811 Cost of revenue: Subscription 11,118 10,907 44,224 40,099 Professional services 4,712 5,554 18,714 21,772 Total cost of revenue 15,830 16,461 62,938 61,871 Gross profit 28,646 27,606 112,234 106,940 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,737 14,183 52,400 57,387 Sales and marketing 12,309 13,208 48,798 59,280 General and administrative 12,420 11,226 48,718 45,414 Restructuring — 354 973 1,238 Total operating expenses 37,466 38,971 150,889 163,319 Operating loss 8,820 11,365 38,655 56,379 Financial expenses (income), net 1,847 1,302 (1,200 ) 4,248 Loss before provision for income taxes 10,667 12,667 37,455 60,627 Provision for income taxes 1,400 2,112 8,911 7,868 Net loss 12,067 14,779 46,366 68,495 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders 141,791,191 133,521,015 138,237,017 130,366,385





Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Three Months ended

December 31, Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 301 $ 319 $ 1,128 $ 1,376 Research and development 1,295 1,033 4,734 4,268 Sales and marketing 840 741 3,187 3,711 General and administrative 5,588 3,721 20,931 14,290 Total $ 8,024 $ 5,814 $ 29,980 $ 23,645

Revenue by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Enterprise, Education and Technology $ 31,569 $ 30,004 $ 125,154 $ 120,190 Media and Telecom 12,907 14,063 50,018 48,621 Total $ 44,476 $ 44,067 $ 175,172 $ 168,811

Gross Profit by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Enterprise, Education and Technology $ 22,998 $ 21,127 $ 91,624 $ 83,812 Media and Telecom 5,648 6,479 20,610 23,128 Total $ 28,646 $ 27,606 $ 112,234 $ 106,940





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (46,366 ) $ (68,495 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,717 2,707 Stock-based compensation expenses 29,980 23,645 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 11,669 10,865 Non-cash interest expense (income), net (1,023 ) (146 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment — 185 Loss (income) on foreign exchange (728 ) 1,424 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 5,475 (11,277 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets, noncurrent 648 429 Increase in deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (6,561 ) (11,558 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (5,884 ) 3,132 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 797 (1,937 ) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (2,233 ) (3,743 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities, noncurrent 443 (51 ) Increase in deferred revenue 1,626 7,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net (863 ) 527 Net cash used in operating activities (8,303 ) (46,828 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (47,708 ) (60,165 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 51,976 18,985 Purchases of property and equipment (2,607 ) (1,218 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — — Capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,493 ) (4,759 ) Investment in restricted bank deposit (1,751 ) (2,600 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,583 ) (49,757 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term loans 3,500 — Repayment of long-term loans (4,500 ) (3,000 ) Principal payments on finance leases — (136 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,383 2,732 Payment of debt issuance costs (274 ) (125 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 109 (529 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 728 $ (1,424 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (9,049 ) $ (98,538 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 45,833 144,371 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 36,784 $ 45,833





Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 28,646 $ 27,606 $ 112,234 $ 106,940 Stock-based compensation expense 301 319 1,128 1,376 Amortization of acquired intangibles 107 107 426 426 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,054 $ 28,032 $ 113,788 $ 108,742 GAAP gross margin 64 % 63 % 64 % 63 % Non-GAAP gross margin 65 % 64 % 65 % 64 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development expenses $ 12,737 $ 14,183 $ 52,400 $ 57,387 Stock-based compensation expense 1,295 1,033 4,734 4,268 Amortization of acquired intangibles — — — — Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 11,442 $ 13,150 $ 47,666 $ 53,119 GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,309 $ 13,208 $ 48,798 $ 59,280 Stock-based compensation expense 840 741 3,187 3,711 Amortization of acquired intangibles 13 34 128 239 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 11,456 $ 12,433 $ 45,483 $ 55,330 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 12,420 $ 11,226 $ 48,718 $ 45,414 Stock-based compensation expense 5,588 3,721 20,931 14,290 Amortization of acquired intangibles — — — — Facility exit and transition costs(a) — 156 154 524 War related costs(b) 331 — 331 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 6,501 $ 7,349 $ 27,302 $ 30,600 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ 8,820 $ 11,365 $ 38,655 $ 56,379 Stock-based compensation expense 8,024 5,814 29,980 23,645 Amortization of acquired intangibles 120 141 554 665 Restructuring(c) — 354 973 1,238 Facility exit and transition costs(a) — 156 154 524 War related costs(b) 331 — 331 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ 345 $ 4,900 $ 6,663 $ 30,307 GAAP operating margin (20 )% (26 )% (22 )% (33 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (1 )% (11 )% (4 )% (18 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ 12,067 $ 14,779 $ 46,366 $ 68,495 Stock-based compensation expense 8,024 5,814 29,980 23,645 Amortization of acquired intangibles 120 141 554 665 Restructuring(c) — 354 973 1,238 Facility exit and transition costs(a) — 156 154 524 War related costs(b) 331 — 331 — Non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders $ 3,592 $ 8,314 $ 14,374 $ 42,423 Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.33





Adjusted EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (12,067 ) $ (14,779 ) $ (46,366 ) $ (68,495 ) Financial expenses (income), net(d) 1,847 1,302 (1,200 ) 4,248 Provision for income taxes 1,400 2,112 8,911 7,868 Depreciation and amortization 1,308 833 4,717 2,707 EBITDA (7,512 ) (10,532 ) (33,938 ) (53,672 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 8,024 5,814 29,980 23,645 Facility exit and transition costs(a) — 156 154 524 Restructuring(c) — 354 973 1,238 War related costs(b) 331 — 331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 843 $ (4,208 ) $ (2,500 ) $ (28,265 )

(a) Facility exit and transition costs for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, include losses from sale of fixed assets and other costs associated with moving to our temporary office in Israel.

(b) The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 include costs related to conflicts in Israel, attributable to temporary relocation of key employees from Israel for business continuity purposes, purchase of emergency equipment for key employees for business continuity purposes, and charitable donations.

(c) The three months and year ended December 31, 2022 include employee termination benefits incurred in connection with our 2022 restructuring plan and the year ended December 31, 2023 includes employee termination benefits incurred in connection with our 2023 reorganization plan.

(d) The three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include $692, $720, $3,178 and $2,301, respectively, of interest expenses.

Reported KPIs December 31, 2023 2022 (U.S. dollars amounts in thousands) Annualized Recurring Revenue $ 164,723 $ 159,238 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 185,305 $ 171,660



