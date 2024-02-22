Sonoco Hosts Investor Day 2024 and Announces Updated Long Term Targets

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today hosts its 2024 Investor Day in New York City. During this event, Sonoco will provide updates and progress on its focused growth strategy and discuss next era goals to achieve long term financial targets.



The Investor Day meeting today will be held in a hybrid format, in person in New York City and online as a simultaneous webcast. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8 AM ET and the event will begin at 9 AM ET. The event will include presentations and Q&A with members of the executive leadership team.

Supporting materials are available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

Sonoco 2024 Investor Day Details: Date: February 22, 2024 Breakfast Onsite: 8 AM to 9 AM ET Live Event Time: 9 AM to 1 PM ET Address: 75 Rockefeller Plaza City: New York, New York Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf6396a24a35c400192e11e4503557bd1

After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jprqgzgx

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

