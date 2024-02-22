Arqit and CableFree deliver world’s first quantum-safe 5G cellular technology products

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, and CableFree: Wireless Excellence Ltd (CableFree), a leader in 5G Radio solutions, have today announced the availability of integrated quantum-safe cellular technology products for Private 5G networks using Symmetric Key Agreement.

Private enterprise networks based on 5G cellular technology are accelerating digital transformation across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, defence and smart cities. Private 5G gives enterprises access to high-speed, massively scalable, and ultra-reliable wireless connectivity, allowing them to implement innovative IoT and mobile solutions that enhance productivity, drive automation and improve customer engagement.

The security of these networks will be paramount as they will support safety-critical infrastructure and carry highly sensitive data. 5G networks coupled with direct-to-device connectivity, has significantly expanded the attack surface allowing cyber adversaries to launch attacks on a broader scale and at faster speeds.

The integration of CableFree’s 5G Small Cell Radios with Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement encryption technology delivers enhanced security for Private 5G networks and are now available to customers worldwide. Using zero trust architecture, these standards-compliant products deliver rotating authentication, making data harvesting useless.

David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO said:

“In the USA, NIAP has mandated support of RFC 8784 meaning that symmetric key agreement will now at the heart of all CSfC classified networking, and we expect this to flow through to most commercial environments. The telecoms industry also needs to take urgent action now to secure sensitive data for the long-term. The integration of CableFree’s 5G range with Arqit’s unique Symmetric Key Agreement Platform will keep sensitive data and communications safe from current and future cyber threats including spoofing attacks and quantum computing.”

Stephen Patrick, CableFree Founder and CEO said:

“We are delighted to extend the CableFree 5G range to include the latest quantum-safe encryption technology from Arqit, deployable as a software extension running on our proven range of 5G radios. Enhanced security is of benefit for many customers worldwide.”

Notes to Editors

CableFree 5G and 4G radios are available in all frequency bands from 400MHz to 6GHz today, covering worldwide MNO and Private Network bands as well as specialised bands used by Government, Public Safety, Utilities, and Rail Transportation Infrastructure.

Arqit and CableFree representatives will be attending MWC Barcelona (26-29 February 2024) and will be available for interview. CableFree are exhibiting in Hall 7, Stand 7B20 with products on display. www.mwcbarcelona.com

“Store-now, decrypt-later” is a known threat and concerning for data with a long-time value:

UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC): “The threat to key agreement is that an adversary collecting encrypted data today would be able to decrypt it in future, should they have access to a CRQC [Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer]” (NCSC, Preparing for Quantum-Safe Cryptography whitepaper, 11 November 2020, link).



US Congress: “The rapid progress of quantum computing suggests the potential for adversaries of the United States to steal sensitive encrypted data today using classical computers and wait until sufficiently powerful quantum systems are available to decrypt it” (Congress, Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, 21 December 2022, link).



GSM Association (GSMA): “The quantum threat presents multiple high-impact risks for the telecom industry and its users. Prior to the availability of a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer (CRQC), motivated bad actors may harvest data and store it to decrypt it once quantum computing capabilities become available. This attack undermines data security with long-lived confidentiality needs, such as corporate IP, state secrets or individual bio-data. It is widely believed that some actors are already engaging in this type of attack” (GSMA, Post Quantum Telco Network Impact Assessment Whitepaper, 17 February 2023, link).



Symmetric cryptography is a solution that can be implemented right now and can be used for both encryption and key exchange:

UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC): “In contrast with PKC [public-key cryptography], the security of symmetric cryptography is not significantly impacted by quantum computers, and existing symmetric algorithms with at least 128-bit keys (such as AES) can continue to be used” (NCSC, Next steps in preparing for post-quantum cryptography, 3 November 2023, link).





US National Security Agency (NSA): "NSA considers using pre-shared symmetric keys in a standards-compliant fashion a better near-term post-quantum solution than implementing experimental post-quantum asymmetric algorithms" (NSA, The Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 and Quantum Computing, 7 September 2022, link).



The US Government has already directed their agencies to implement symmetric-key protections for National Security Systems (NSS):

The White House: “By December 31, 2023, agencies maintaining NSS shall implement symmetric-key protections (e.g., High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptor (HAIPE) exclusion keys or VPN symmetric key solutions) to provide additional protection for quantum-vulnerable key exchanges” (The White House, National Security Memorandum on Promoting United States Leadership in Quantum Computing While Mitigating Risks to Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems, 4 May 2022, link).



About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption Platform as a Service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compliant with NSA standards, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform delivers a lightweight software agent that allows devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and operate over zero trust networks. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The Product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the Institution of Engineering and Technology awards in 2023, Arqit has also won the Innovation in Cyber Award at the National Cyber Awards and Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award at the Cyber Security Awards. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

About CableFree

CableFree: Wireless Excellence is the UK's leading designer and manufacturer of 5G Base Stations, and one of the top three 5G radio manufacturers in Europe. CableFree offers a complete range of Wireless Communication products including advanced 4G & 5G LTE Macro & Small Cell Base Stations for ultra high performance & flexibility, with unique features and widest choice of frequency band support. The company also offers Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Free Space Optics and MIMO Radio backhaul solutions. Based in Oxford, UK, CableFree is deployed in over 90 countries since 1996 with customers including Mobile Operators, Internet Service Providers, Government Networks, Industrial and Corporate connectivity applications. CableFree is ISO9001 certified. www.cablefree.net

