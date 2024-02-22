Solei Brand Launches New Cannabis Infused Cold Brew Teas

REFRESHING ELEVATION IN EVERY SIP: Peach Cranberry and Wildberry Hibiscus Infused Cold Brew Teas are Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today debuts two new ready-to-drink cold brew tea beverages by its premium cannabis wellness brand, Solei. Introducing Peach Cranberry and Wildberry Hibiscus, Solei’s new cold brew tea offerings are non-carbonated and embrace a moderate elevation that’s mildly sweet and comes in 355ml per can.



Solei offers a range of versatile products and cannabinoid formulations for consumers to explore a handful of ways to enjoy products while socializing or unwinding. Leaning into cold brew teas, Solei continues to expand its beverage lineup following the success of its first-ever ready-to-drink infused beverage line featuring Mango Passionfruit and Dragonfruit Watermelon Sparkling CBD beverages, along with last year’s initial launch of its hot tea collection, including the beloved Lavender Chamomile CBN tea, and most recent fall tea editions with a spotlight on seasonal classics such as Chai Rooibos, with high CBN content.

Solei’s newly launched cold brew teas are produced with a black tea base and blended with real fruit juice to create a refreshing fizz-free experience. The two new refreshing flavours include:

Peach Cranberry: Made with refreshing peach and cranberry juice blended with a black tea base and elevated with a 5mg THC and 10mg CBG infusion.



Made with refreshing peach and cranberry juice blended with a black tea base and elevated with a 5mg THC and 10mg CBG infusion. Wildberry Hibiscus: Wildberry Hibiscus Cold Brew Teas are made with refreshing wild berries and hibiscus juice blended with a black tea base and elevated with a 5mg THC and 10mg CBD infusion.



Find out more about Solei’s Cold Brew Teas by visiting www.solei.ca and following our journey @soleicanada across socials. Sip Solei responsibly!

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, Solei products feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of well-being with a wide range of formats including Solei’s best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages, along with more exciting future launches coming later this year.

For more information on Solei, visit http://www.Solei.ca and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

