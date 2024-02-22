Glatfelter Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results

~ Q4 performance in-line with expectations despite reduced production to manage inventory levels ~

~ Announced plans for Merger with Berry Global's HHNF business anticipated in second half of 2024 ~

2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Highlights:

Generated net sales of $320 million in Q4 and $1.4 billion in 2023; loss from continuing operations of $8.6 million in Q4 and $78.1 million in 2023

Achieved Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million and full-year EBITDA of $93 million, in-line with Q3 performance and consistent with full year guidance

Delivered robust Spunlace performance with $5.7 million Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 and $11.2 million for full year

Managed effectively the impact of tornado damage at the Spunlace Tennessee converting operation with minimal disruption to customers; $5 million insurance expense excluded from adjusted earnings

Generated EBITDA margins of approximately 8% in Q4 amidst ongoing market softness

Outlook for 2024 EBITDA of $110 million to $120 million reflecting limited market visibility and ongoing macro-economic volatility, particularly in Europe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter, highlighting the first full year of operational and financial performance with benefits from the Company's Turnaround Strategy in the face of challenging market conditions.

“Our Q4 performance demonstrates that we are effectively addressing the continued challenges across our business,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President and CEO of Glatfelter. “Our Spunlace segment had a particularly strong quarter, delivering improvements in volume and profitability compared to the prior quarter. The team has done an exceptional job strengthening the Spunlace business, generating approximately $9 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA in twelve months. Also, the underlying fundamentals of our Composite Fibers business are substantially improving compared to the prior year and we are now successfully sustaining the gains we made in Q3 with EBITDA margins approaching 10% in the second half of the year.”

“Market and competitive challenges persisted and were most pronounced in our Airlaid business. This segment’s performance in Q4 was negatively impacted by a planned extensive maintenance shutdown and continued pressure seen in feminine hygiene and European tabletop categories. We expect the volume pressure to persist in the first half of 2024 as we strive to achieve pricing levels that adequately cover inflation while balancing volume expectations. To counteract the anticipated volume softness, we are directing our innovation turnaround initiatives to broadening our product portfolio, improving mix and closely monitoring cost structure. We expect these actions to enhance our asset utilization in the second half of 2024.”

“Overall, Glatfelter is in a stronger position today compared to a year ago due to the efforts of our entire global team who remain committed to delivering improved performance and additional turnaround benefits. Our performance in 2023 was highlighted by several meaningful accomplishments where we eliminated costs from the business, refinanced the Company’s debt, restructured the leadership team and optimized our portfolio. We also made significant progress closing the price-cost gap and implementing operational improvements that are enabling us to deliver margin improvements. While these actions are improving our financial performance, we expect the full realization of benefits from our Turnaround Strategy when the market substantially recovers. We remain encouraged by the work that lies ahead, knowing the strategy is working and therefore, we are cautiously optimistic about our full year guidance despite the challenging business environment.”

On February 7, 2024, Berry Global and Glatfelter announced that they entered into definitive agreements for Berry to spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films business (HHNF) with Glatfelter, to create a leading, publicly-traded company in the specialty materials industry. The boards of directors of Berry Global and Glatfelter unanimously approved the transaction. "The uniting of our organizations creates a premier nonwovens supplier and a global leader in specialty materials, with the talent, technologies, scale, and footprint to deliver commercial and operational excellence, and a wide range of solutions for our customers. Our combined company is scaled to accelerate innovation and leverage our intellectual property over a large, worldwide commercial platform and is well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder value,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President and CEO of Glatfelter.

Three months ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Net sales $ 320,382 $ 373,903 Net loss from continuing operations (8,610 ) (34,113 ) Adjusted loss from continuing operations (1) (1,995 ) (6,974 ) EPS from continuing operations (0.19 ) (0.76 ) Adjusted EPS (1) (0.04 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 25,093 22,294





(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss from continuing operations and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial information to Non-GAAP Financial information” later in this earnings release for further information.

Storm Damage to Spunlace Facility in Tennessee

On December 9, 2023, Glatfelter was impacted by a series of tornados in Tennessee. The storm damaged a portion of one of the Company’s leased Spunlace converting and warehousing facilities. Under the terms of the lease arrangement, the Company is responsible for building repairs and is working with its insurers to facilitate the needed repairs at the site. As only a portion of the facility was damaged, production was able to resume in early 2024 in the undamaged areas within the facility. The costs of the repairs are expected to be fully covered by the Company's insurance. The insurance policy includes a $5 million deductible, which has been expensed in the fourth quarter and has been reflected as an adjustment to the Company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings.

Fourth Quarter Results

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:

Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 In thousands, except per share Amount EPS Amount EPS Net loss $ (8,666 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (34,333 ) $ (0.76 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 56 — 220 — Loss from continuing operations (8,610 ) (0.19 ) (34,113 ) (0.76 ) Adjustments (pre-tax): Goodwill and other asset impairment charges (1) — 30,666 Turnaround strategy costs (2) 1,724 8,038 Russia/Ukraine conflict charges (3) (1,441 ) (741 ) Strategic initiatives (4) 1,091 938 Tornado insurance deductible costs (5) 5,000 — CEO transition costs (6) — 239 Corporate headquarters relocation — 8 COVID-19 ERC recovery (7) — (7,344 ) Total adjustments (pre-tax) 6,374 31,804 Income taxes (8) 35 (4,792 ) Other tax adjustments (9) 206 127 Total after-tax adjustments 6,615 0.16 27,139 0.60 Adjusted loss from continuing operations $ (1,995 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (6,974 ) $ (0.16 )





(1) Reflects goodwill impairment charge of $20.3 million and other asset impairment charges of $10.4 million. (2) For 2023, reflects employee separation costs of $1.8 million less related forfeitures of share-based compensation of $0.1 million. For 2022, reflects professional services fees (primarily consulting) of $4.7 million and employee separation costs of $3.3 million. (3) For 2023, primarily reflects reductions in reserves related to accounts receivable of $1.3 million and inventory of $0.1 million. For 2022, reflects reductions in inventory reserves for items disposed of during the period. (4) For 2023, reflects primarily professional services fees related to acquisitions or dispositions (including transaction advisory, legal and other consultant costs) of $0.5 million and a loss on the sale of our Costa Rica operations of $0.6 million. For 2022, reflects primarily professional services fees related to acquisitions or dispositions (including transaction advisory, legal and other consultant costs). (5) Reflects the deductible on an insured loss to a leased Spunlace facility in Tennessee resulting from tornadoes in December 2023. (6) Primarily reflects costs related to consulting services provided by the former CEO. (7) Reflects the benefit recognized from employee retention credits claimed under the CARES Act of 2020 and the subsequent related amendments, partially offset by professional services fees directly related to claiming this benefit. (8) Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated. For items originating in the U.S., no tax effect is recognized due to the previously established valuation allowance on the net deferred tax assets. (9) Tax effect of applying certain provisions of the CARES Act of 2020.

A description of each of the adjustments presented above is included later in this release.



Airlaid Materials

Three months ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped (metric) 37,293 39,186 (1,893 ) (4.8 )% Net sales $ 127,514 $ 153,991 $ (26,477 ) (17.2 )% Operating income 8,371 14,091 (5,720 ) (40.6 )% EBITDA 15,959 21,633 (5,674 ) (26.2 )% EBITDA % 12.5 % 14.0 %

Airlaid Materials’ fourth quarter net sales decreased $26.5 million in the year-over-year comparison mainly driven by lower selling prices from cost pass-through arrangements and lower energy surcharges in Europe as both raw materials and energy input costs declined compared to last year. Shipments were 4.8% lower driven by declines in the tabletop categories mainly due to European market weakness and competition from lower cost alternate substrates as customers managed input costs. Currency translation was favorable by $3.2 million.

Airlaid Materials’ fourth quarter EBITDA of $16.0 million was $5.7 million lower when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Selling price decreases for pass-through contracts, lower energy surcharges, and select spot price reductions were a combined $17.2 million, and were mostly offset by lower raw material and energy costs of $15.5 million. In addition this quarter, our Gatineau site took an extended annual maintenance shutdown, typically taken every five years, which unfavorably impacted results by approximately $1.3 million. Lower shipments primarily in the tabletop category lowered results by $1.0 million. Operations were unfavorable by $2.0 million due to the extended Gatineau downtime and the rest from higher wage inflation and operational spending. Currency and related hedging negatively impacted earnings by $0.9 million.

Composite Fibers

Three months ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped (metric) 22,770 25,677 (2,907 ) (11.3 )% Net sales $ 115,486 $ 136,427 $ (20,941 ) (15.3 )% Operating income 7,054 4,843 2,211 45.7 % EBITDA 10,959 9,198 1,761 19.1 % EBITDA % 9.5 % 6.7 %

Composite Fibers’ net sales were $20.9 million lower in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the year-ago quarter due to lower selling prices of $8.2 million, and overall shipments were down 11.3%, or when adjusting for the sale of Ober-Schmitten in the third quarter 2023, were down 6.7%. Currency translation was favorable by $3.4 million.

Composite Fibers had EBITDA for the fourth quarter of $11.0 million compared with $9.2 million EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022. Price-cost gap continued to trend positive this quarter as the decrease in input prices paid for raw materials, energy, freight, and packaging were more favorable than selling price declines, resulting in earnings improvement of $1.3 million. Shipments were lower primarily in the wallcover category and negatively impacted income by $0.5 million. Operations were favorable by $1.3 million, mainly driven by higher inclined wire production to meet customer demand. The sale of the Ober-Schmitten site in the third quarter positively impacted year-over-year results by $1.2 million. The impact of currency and related hedging negatively impacted earnings by $1.5 million.

Spunlace

Three months ended December 31, Dollars in thousands 2023 2022 Change Tons shipped (metric) 15,571 14,957 614 4.1 % Net sales $ 77,982 $ 83,485 $ (5,503 ) (6.6 )% Operating income (loss) 2,322 (1,238 ) 3,560 287.6 % EBITDA 5,710 1,799 3,911 217.4 % EBITDA % 7.3 % 2.2 %

Spunlace's net sales were $5.5 million lower in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by lower selling prices of $7.1 million due to cost pass-through arrangements, which were partially offset by higher year over year shipments of 4.1% and favorable currency translation of $0.6 million.

Spunlace EBITDA was higher by $3.9 million compared to the same period last year. Lower selling prices and energy surcharges were unfavorable by $7.1 million but were more than fully offset by lower raw material and energy costs of $9.0 million, reversing the earnings impact from the negative price-cost gap experienced throughout 2022. Volume impact was flat as higher shipments in the hygiene and wipes category were offset by an unfavorable mix as a result of lower Sontara shipments. Operations were favorable by $1.9 million from higher production, improved operations and lower overall spending from headcount actions taken in 2022. Currency positively impacted earnings by $0.1 million.

Other Financial Information

The amount of operating expense not allocated to a reporting segment in the Segment Financial Information totaled $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $40.6 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $1.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding a customer claim and associated costs related to a supplier's raw material defect that was identified by Glatfelter of $3.1 million in Q4 2022 and $0.3 million in Q4 2023, corporate costs were $0.9 million higher compared to the prior year, mainly driven by higher incentive accruals.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, our U.S. GAAP pre-tax loss from continuing operations totaled $15.0 million and we recorded an income tax benefit of $6.4 million, which primarily related to the tax provision for foreign jurisdictions, reserves for uncertain tax positions, and valuation allowances for domestic and foreign jurisdiction losses for which no tax benefit could be recognized. The comparable amounts in the same quarter of 2022 were a pre-tax loss of $35.8 million and an income tax provision of $1.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Other Information

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.3 million and $110.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Total debt was $860.3 million and $845.1 million as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net debt was $810.1 million as of December 31, 2023 compared with $734.4 million at the end of 2022. Leverage as calculated in accordance with the financial covenants of our bank credit agreement was in compliance at 3.4 times at December 31, 2023.

Capital expenditures during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $33.8 million and $37.7 million, respectively. Cash used by operating activities for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $25.6 million and $40.8 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2023 was a use of $40.3 million compared with a use of $70.0 million for the same period in 2022. The negative adjusted free cash flow is primarily driven by negative working capital use, which improved during the year ended 2023 as compared to 2022. (Refer to the calculation of this measure provided in the tables at the end of this release).

Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, In thousands, except per share 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 320,382 $ 373,903 $ 1,385,516 $ 1,491,326 Costs of products sold 289,509 331,547 1,255,809 1,342,524 Gross profit 30,873 42,356 129,707 148,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,643 34,545 109,741 125,001 Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — 30,666 — 190,556 Loss on sale of Ober-Schmitten and other non-strategic operation 560 — 18,365 — Loss (gains) on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net 239 64 (1,111 ) (2,804 ) Operating income (loss) 4,431 (22,919 ) 2,712 (163,951 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense (17,498 ) (9,534 ) (64,739 ) (33,207 ) Interest income 327 261 1,486 408 Other, net (2,280 ) (3,627 ) (10,551 ) (7,642 ) Total non-operating expense (19,451 ) (12,900 ) (73,804 ) (40,441 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (15,020 ) (35,819 ) (71,092 ) (204,392 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (6,410 ) (1,706 ) 7,011 (10,275 ) Loss from continuing operations (8,610 ) (34,113 ) (78,103 ) (194,117 ) Discontinued operations: Loss before income taxes (56 ) (220 ) (950 ) (91 ) Income tax provision — — — — Loss from discontinued operations (56 ) (220 ) (950 ) (91 ) Net loss $ (8,666 ) $ (34,333 ) $ (79,053 ) $ (194,208 ) Basic earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (4.33 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — (0.02 ) — Basic loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (4.33 ) Diluted earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (4.33 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — (0.02 ) — Diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (4.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,134 44,884 45,058 44,828 Diluted 45,134 44,884 45,058 44,828





Selected Financial Information (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, In thousands, except per share 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Airlaid Material $ 127,514 $ 153,991 $ 586,480 $ 601,514 Composite Fibers 115,486 136,427 483,517 523,863 Spunlace 77,982 83,485 317,916 365,949 Inter-segment sales elimination (600 ) — (2,397 ) — Total $ 320,382 $ 373,903 $ 1,385,516 $ 1,491,326 Operating income (loss) Airlaid Material $ 8,371 $ 14,091 $ 43,207 $ 54,809 Composite Fibers 7,054 4,843 21,347 16,923 Spunlace 2,322 (1,238 ) (2,068 ) (9,289 ) Other and unallocated (13,316 ) (40,615 ) (59,774 ) (226,394 ) Total $ 4,431 $ (22,919 ) $ 2,712 $ (163,951 ) Depreciation and amortization Airlaid Material $ 7,588 $ 7,542 $ 30,464 $ 30,113 Composite Fibers 3,905 4,355 15,665 19,631 Spunlace 3,388 3,037 13,245 11,850 Other and unallocated 972 1,308 3,873 5,130 Total $ 15,853 $ 16,242 $ 63,247 $ 66,724 Capital expenditures Airlaid Material $ 2,846 $ 2,235 $ 9,885 $ 9,692 Composite Fibers 3,934 3,010 12,286 15,730 Spunlace 1,566 1,462 9,047 6,689 Other and unallocated 195 949 2,552 5,629 Total $ 8,541 $ 7,656 $ 33,770 $ 37,740 Tons shipped (metric) Airlaid Material 37,293 39,186 156,442 164,844 Composite Fibers 22,770 25,677 94,742 103,092 Spunlace 15,571 14,957 61,618 72,725 Inter-segment sales elimination (333 ) — (1,258 ) — Total 75,301 79,820 311,544 340,661





Selected Financial Information (unaudited) Year ended December 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Cash Flow Data Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by: Operating activities $ (25,616 ) $ (40,820 ) Investing activities (37,101 ) (33,098 ) Financing activities (949 ) 46,919 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 63,247 66,724 Capital expenditures (33,770 ) (37,740 )





December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,265 $ 110,660 Total assets 1,563,796 1,647,353 Total debt 860,318 845,109 Shareholders’ equity 256,854 318,004

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes a measure of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which is referred to as adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of engineered materials. EBITDA is a measure used by management to assess our operating performance and is calculated using income (loss) from continuing operations and excludes interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using EBITDA and further excludes certain items management considers to be unrelated to the Company’s core operations. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the following items are excluded:

Goodwill and other asset impairment charges. This adjustment represents non-cash charges recorded to reduce the carrying amount of certain long-lived assets of our Dresden, Germany facility and goodwill of our Composite Fibers and Spunlace reporting segments.

Turnaround Strategy costs. This adjustment reflects costs incurred in connection with the Company's Turnaround Strategy initiated in 2022 under its new chief executive officer to drive operational and financial improvement. These costs are primarily related to professional services fees and employee separation costs.

Russia/Ukraine conflict charges. This adjustment reflects reductions in reserves related to accounts receivable and inventory previously recorded related to the military conflict.

Strategic initiatives. These adjustments primarily reflect professional and legal fees incurred directly related to evaluating and executing certain strategic initiatives including costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations.

Tornado insurance deductible costs. This adjustment reflects the deductible on an insured loss to a leased Spunlace facility in Tennessee resulting from tornadoes in December 2023.

Debt refinancing costs. Represents charges to write-off unamortized debt issuance costs in connection with the extinguishment of the Company’s €220.0 million Term Loan and IKB loans, as well as the amendment to the Company's credit facility. These costs also include an early repayment penalty related to the extinguishment of the IKB loans.

Ober-Schmitten divestiture costs. This adjustment reflects the loss on sale of the Ober-Schmitten, Germany operations and professional and other costs directly associated with the sale, and previously anticipated closure, of the facility.

CEO transition costs. This adjustment reflects costs related to consulting services provided by the former CEO.

Corporate headquarters relocation. This adjustment reflects costs incurred in connection with the strategic relocation of the Company’s corporate headquarters to Charlotte, NC. The costs are primarily related to employee relocation costs and exit costs at the former corporate headquarters.

Cost optimization actions. These adjustments reflect charges incurred in connection with initiatives to optimize the cost structure of the Company, improve efficiencies or other objectives. Such actions may include asset rationalization, headcount reductions, or similar actions. These adjustments, which have occurred at various times in the past, are irregular in timing and relate to specific identified programs to reduce or optimize the cost structure of a particular operating segment or a corporate function.

COVID-19 ERC recovery. This adjustment reflects the benefit recognized from employee retention credits claimed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Act and the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 and professional services fees directly associated with claiming this benefit.

Timberland sales and related costs. These adjustments exclude gains from the sales of timberlands as these items are not considered to be part of our core business, ongoing results of operations or cash flows. These adjustments are irregular in timing and amount and may benefit our operating results.

Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA % is the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including income tax expense, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

In thousands

Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash used by operations $ (25,616 ) $ (40,820 ) Capital expenditures (33,770 ) (37,740 ) Free cash flow (59,386 ) (78,560 ) Adjustments: Turnaround strategy costs 12,906 1,100 Strategic initiatives 2,059 1,427 Ober-Schmitten divestiture 2,712 — Cost optimization actions 271 1,292 Restructuring charge - metallized operations 39 — CEO transition costs 8,731 718 Corporate headquarters relocation — (303 ) Fox River environmental matter 851 1,780 COVID-19 ERC recovery (7,623 ) — Tax payments (refunds) on adjustments to adjusted earnings (887 ) 2,506 Adjusted free cash flow $ (40,327 ) $ (70,040 )





Net Debt

In thousands December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Short-term debt $ 6,150 $ 11,422 Current portion of long-term debt 1,005 40,435 Long-term debt, net of current portion 853,163 793,252 Total 860,318 845,109 Less: Cash (50,265 ) (110,660 ) Net Debt $ 810,053 $ 734,449





Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, In thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (8,666 ) $ (34,333 ) $ (79,053 ) $ (194,208 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 56 220 950 91 Add back: Taxes on continuing operations (6,410 ) (1,706 ) 7,011 (10,275 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,853 16,242 63,247 66,724 Interest expense, net 17,171 9,273 63,253 32,799 EBITDA 18,004 (10,304 ) 55,408 (104,869 ) Adjustments: Goodwill and other asset impairment — 30,666 — 190,556 Turnaround strategy costs 1,847 8,038 9,413 8,038 Russia/Ukraine conflict charges (1,441 ) (741 ) (1,441 ) 3,207 Strategic initiatives 1,091 938 3,249 5,625 Ober-Schmitten divestiture — — 18,797 — Tornado insurance deductible costs 5,000 — 5,000 — Debt refinancing — — 59 — CEO transition costs — 239 579 4,831 Corporate headquarters relocation — 8 — 351 Share-based compensation 592 794 2,797 831 Cost optimization actions — — — 589 COVID-19 ERC recovery — (7,344 ) 41 (7,344 ) Timberland sales and related costs — — (1,305 ) (2,962 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,093 $ 22,294 $ 92,597 $ 98,853





Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA by Segment(1) Three months ended December 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Airlaid Materials Operating profit $ 8,371 $ 14,091 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 7,588 7,542 EBITDA $ 15,959 $ 21,633 Composite Fibers Operating profit $ 7,054 $ 4,843 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,905 4,355 EBITDA $ 10,959 $ 9,198 Spunlace Operating profit (loss) $ 2,322 $ (1,238 ) Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,388 3,037 EBITDA $ 5,710 $ 1,799





(1) For our segment results, segment EBITDA is reconciled to segment operating profit, which is the most comprehensive financial measure for our segments.

Adjusted Corporate Unallocated Expenses Three months ended December 31, In thousands 2023 2022 Other and unallocated operating loss $ (13,316 ) $ (40,615 ) Adjustments: Goodwill and other asset impairment charges — 30,666 Turnaround strategy costs 1,724 8,038 Russia/Ukraine conflict charges (1,441 ) (741 ) Strategic initiatives 1,091 938 Tornado insurance deductible costs 5,000 — CEO transition costs — 239 Corporate headquarters relocation — 8 COVID-19 ERC recovery — (7,344 ) Adjusted corporate unallocated expenses $ (6,942 ) $ (8,811 )

