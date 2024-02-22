Positive Results from CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Study of Deucrictibant for the Prophylactic Treatment of HAE Attacks to be Presented at AAAAI 2024 Annual Meeting

Antagonism of the bradykinin B2 receptor via treatment with deucrictibant resulted in statistically significant reduction in rate of HAE attacks

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the upcoming presentation of two posters at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (AAAAI) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held in Washington D.C. from February 23-26, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The abstracts have been published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).



A poster, titled “Efficacy and Safety of Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonism with Oral Deucrictibant in Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial,” will be presented by Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S., during the poster session on Friday, February 23, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. EST. CHAPTER-1 is a two-part, Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of deucrictibant for long-term prophylaxis against angioedema attacks in HAE type 1 and type 2 (HAE-1/2). The study enrolled participants in Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Eligible participants were between the ages of 18 and 75 years, diagnosed with HAE-1/2, were not receiving other prophylactic treatments, and experienced an average of at least one attack per month.

34 participants were treated with double-blinded study drug (placebo or deucrictibant, 20 or 40 mg/day) for 12 weeks of treatment. Analysis of the primary endpoint demonstrated that deucrictibant significantly reduced the monthly attack rate by 84.5% (p=0.0008) in participants dosed at 40 mg/day and 79.3% (p=0.0009) in participants dosed at 20 mg/day compared to placebo. Analyses of secondary endpoints demonstrated that treatment with deucrictibant reduced the occurrence of moderate and severe attacks and of attacks treated with on-demand medication compared to placebo, and a consistent reduction in monthly attack rate was observed with deucrictibant treatment regardless of baseline attack rate. Deucrictibant was well tolerated at both doses, and all reported treatment-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild in severity, and no serious TEAEs, no severe TEAEs leading to treatment discontinuation, study withdrawal, or death were reported.

“The CHAPTER-1 study results show that deucrictibant is the first oral therapy with the potential to provide injectable-like efficacy with a favorable safety profile to prevent HAE attacks,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “These data validate the mechanism of deucrictibant to provide early and sustained protection from HAE attacks. Combined with the results of our Phase 2 on-demand study, RAPIDe-1, these results support the further development of deucrictibant, which could become the preferred option to both treat and prevent HAE attacks.”

A second poster, titled “Understanding the Reasons not to Treat All HAE Attacks and Patient Satisfaction for On-Demand Treatment (ODT). Results from the HAE Wave II Disease Specific Program™ (DSP™) 2023,” will be presented by Joan Mendivil, M.D., during the poster session on Friday, February 23, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. EST.

Dr. Lu continued, “Additionally, we continue to present data from a multi-country real-world study that explores the barriers people living with HAE face in their decision-making process as they determine whether to treat an attack with on-demand therapy or not. By better understanding and addressing these factors, we aspire to make our commitment to ‘pioneering science for patient choice’ a reality.”

About Deucrictibant

Deucrictibant is a potent, selective, and orally available antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. By inhibiting bradykinin signaling through the bradykinin B2 receptor, deucrictibant has the potential to treat the clinical signs of an HAE attack and to prevent the occurrence of attacks. Based on its chemical properties, Pharvaris is developing two formulations of deucrictibant for oral administration; a capsule to enable rapid onset of activity for acute treatment, and an extended-release tablet to enable sustained absorption and efficacy in prophylactic treatment.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

