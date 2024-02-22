Submit Release
TransUnion Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.105 per Share

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share for the fourth quarter 2023. The dividend will be payable on March 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2024.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail

investor.relations@transunion.com

312-985-2860


