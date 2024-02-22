Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,911 in the last 365 days.

Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for Fiscal Year 2023

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Chile’s corporate website at www.santander.cl. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2023 Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Chile's Investor Relations Office by email at: irelations@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for Fiscal Year 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more