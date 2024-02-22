Biostimulants Market Set to Reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Agriculture Practices
The Biostimulants Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023-2030.
The Biostimulants Market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2022. It is estimated to hit USD 8.2 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Biostimulants Market is driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming practices, rising demand for nutrient-rich organic foods, and supportive government regulations promoting sustainable agriculture worldwide. Additionally, the market is propelled by advancements in biotechnology, which have led to the development of innovative biostimulant products with enhanced efficacy and eco-friendly compositions.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Biostimulants Market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2022. It is estimated to hit USD 8.2 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over 2023-2030.
KEY PLAYERS
• BASF SE
• Koppert B.V.
• Sapec Agro S.A.
• FMC Corporation
• Isagro Group
• Biolchim S.P.A.
• Novozymes A/S
• Platform Specialty Products Corporation
• Valagro SpA, Italpollina SAP
• Biostadt India Limited
• UPL Limited, Koppert
Market Report Scope:
Biostimulants, organic fertilizers, play a pivotal role in nourishing agricultural products, enhancing plant growth, and optimizing production. These products foster plant growth and development from seed germination to maturity by promoting the growth of beneficial soil microbes, facilitating nutrient transfer, assimilation, and usage, thus improving soil fertility. Moreover, biostimulants boost antioxidant activity, mitigate environmental stresses, and enhance plant resilience against diseases. With their eco-friendly composition, biostimulants align with the growing trend of organic farming practices, meeting the rising demand for nutrient-rich, toxin-free organic foods worldwide.
Market Analysis:
Governments worldwide are pushing for increased agricultural production with low emissions, driving market growth. Regulatory bodies and associations are forming to create a favorable business environment. Efforts toward sustainable food production and resilience to climatic changes further boost market growth. However, in emerging economies, a lack of regulations and awareness hampers market development. Despite being commercially used for decades, standardized risk assessment endpoints remain elusive.
Segment Analysis:
By active ingredients, Acid-based biostimulants dominated the market in 2022, driven by amino acids' utilization, which activates plant metabolic systems. Row crops & cereals led in crop type due to the high demand for staple crops. Foliar treatment holds the largest market share in application mode due to its ease of use and quick nutrient absorption.
Key Regional Development:
Europe led the biostimulants market in 2022, driven by supportive regulations promoting organic food production, particularly in countries like Germany, where the demand for better fertilizers to enhance crop yield is high. Asia Pacific held the second largest position, with its diverse agrarian landscape and burgeoning agricultural sector offering promising growth prospects for biostimulant products.
Key Takeaways for Biostimulants Market Study:
• Government initiatives and regulatory support drive market growth.
• Sustainable agriculture practices propel demand for biostimulants.
• Europe leads in market share, followed by the Asia Pacific region.
• Acid-based biostimulants and foliar treatment dominate their respective segments.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2022, FMC Corporation unveiled a new brand identity for its Plant Health division.
• FMC Corporation was awarded the Best Biostimulant Product at the 2022 World BioProtection Awards for its Accudo® biostimulant in June 2022.
• In May 2022, UPL announced a strategic partnership with Kimitec's MAAVi Innovation Center to commercialize BioSolutions in North America.
• In December 2021, to utilize Kaumera as a potent biostimulant Koppert Biological Systems collaborated with Royal HaskoningDHV and ChainCraft.
