Anticipated Growth of the Smart Transportation Market to $251.0 Billion by 2030

Smart Transportation

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œSmart Transportation Market," The smart transportation industry was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Accenture

Alstom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

MSR-Traffic GmbH

Iteris, Inc.

Thales Group

Siemens

TomTom International BV.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

The global smart transportation market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as growth in demand for efficient transportation networks, promotion and development of green fuel, time efficiency, and smooth flow of traffic. However, huge database requirements for road networks and high capital investment restrain the market expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, the arrival of parking management systems and investment in advanced ideas for smart cities will offer remunerative growth opportunities.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ

By vehicle type, the airways segment would experience the fastest growth with 11.2% throughout the forecast timeframe. The huge expansion of the aviation sector drives the growth of the segment. The roadways segment, on the other hand, gained the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall market revenue, owing to the increasing proliferation of automobile fleets across the world.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ

In terms of solution, the traffic management system segment grabbed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total market revenue. Integration of smart traffic systems and smart cities and swift urbanization drive the expansion of the segment. The parking management and guidance system segment, however, is projected to witness an accelerated growth with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to enhanced collaboration between transportation and parking, accelerating demand for electronic cashless payment systems, and advanced technologies that enhance payment automation and access control.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market/purchase-options

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ญ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

As per the regional analysis in the report, Europe region contributed to the highest revenue of around one-third of the global smart transportation market share in 2020. The development of smart infrastructure and smart cities across the region propels the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements and rise in production and sales of automobiles across the region.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐Œ๐๐€๐‚๐“ ๐€๐๐€๐‹๐˜๐’๐ˆ๐’

โœ”๏ธThe COVID-19 crisis created uncertainty in every market and has caused a significant blow to the transportation industry. With most governments enforcing isolation practices, there is a substantial decline in the transportation industry.

โœ”๏ธGovernments across different regions announced total lockdown and the temporary shutdown of industries, leading to border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.

โœ”๏ธIn countries such as China and the U.S., toll and fare collections have been stopped. China has implemented a no-stop, no-check, toll-free policy for vehicles transporting emergency supplies and essential personnel.

โœ”๏ธHowever, market players have adopted innovative strategies to increase growth opportunities in the global smart transportation market with growth in demand for proper traffic management systems and improved transportation infrastructure facilities for the safety of passengers.

โœ”๏ธAs per the current scenario, the overall world is getting back on track slowly. With new restriction and policies, a significant recovery in the transportation sector across the retail industry may positively influence the smart transportation market owing to the latest technological innovations regarding vehicle safety.

