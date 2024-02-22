Anticipated Growth of the Smart Transportation Market to $251.0 Billion by 2030

Smart Transportation

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Smart Transportation Market," The smart transportation industry was valued at $96.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $251.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accenture

Alstom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

MSR-Traffic GmbH

Iteris, Inc.

Thales Group

Siemens

TomTom International BV.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global smart transportation market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as growth in demand for efficient transportation networks, promotion and development of green fuel, time efficiency, and smooth flow of traffic. However, huge database requirements for road networks and high capital investment restrain the market expansion to some extent. Nevertheless, the arrival of parking management systems and investment in advanced ideas for smart cities will offer remunerative growth opportunities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By vehicle type, the airways segment would experience the fastest growth with 11.2% throughout the forecast timeframe. The huge expansion of the aviation sector drives the growth of the segment. The roadways segment, on the other hand, gained the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall market revenue, owing to the increasing proliferation of automobile fleets across the world.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

In terms of solution, the traffic management system segment grabbed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total market revenue. Integration of smart traffic systems and smart cities and swift urbanization drive the expansion of the segment. The parking management and guidance system segment, however, is projected to witness an accelerated growth with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to enhanced collaboration between transportation and parking, accelerating demand for electronic cashless payment systems, and advanced technologies that enhance payment automation and access control.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

As per the regional analysis in the report, Europe region contributed to the highest revenue of around one-third of the global smart transportation market share in 2020. The development of smart infrastructure and smart cities across the region propels the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with 11.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements and rise in production and sales of automobiles across the region.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

✔️The COVID-19 crisis created uncertainty in every market and has caused a significant blow to the transportation industry. With most governments enforcing isolation practices, there is a substantial decline in the transportation industry.

✔️Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and the temporary shutdown of industries, leading to border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.

✔️In countries such as China and the U.S., toll and fare collections have been stopped. China has implemented a no-stop, no-check, toll-free policy for vehicles transporting emergency supplies and essential personnel.

✔️However, market players have adopted innovative strategies to increase growth opportunities in the global smart transportation market with growth in demand for proper traffic management systems and improved transportation infrastructure facilities for the safety of passengers.

✔️As per the current scenario, the overall world is getting back on track slowly. With new restriction and policies, a significant recovery in the transportation sector across the retail industry may positively influence the smart transportation market owing to the latest technological innovations regarding vehicle safety.

