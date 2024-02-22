Sweet Spread Market

The global sweet spread market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, reaching $1,647.1 million by 2030.

The popularity of vegan diets as a lifestyle choice is growing tremendously among consumers owing to health, environmental, and ethical reasons. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Sweet spread Market by Product Type, End-Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The global sweet spread market was valued at $1,205.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $507.3 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 2.7%. The market's's growth is propelled by the inclination towards healthy food products that offer healthfulness. Sweet spreads offer a portable, convenient, and inventive way to eat more fruit, generally with premium, indulgent,, and exotic products.

The rise in health consciousness among consumers has increased exponentially. There is an ongoing shift in dietary habits among consumers, wherein they are increasinglyly opting for healthier plant-based alternatives. Hence, the food industry players are responding by developing a wide range of healthy alternatives, such as seed-based and nut-based sweet spreads prepared using plant-based ingredients.

Moreover, in recent years, food traceability has become an important aspect among consumers, as they care more about what they are eating and where their food is sourced. In addition, consumers demand creativity and variety in their melas; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding exotic fruit sweet spreads to their diet, which, in turn, propels the growth of the sweet spread market.

Amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the demand for sweet spread products among consumers. This is attributed to the fact that consumers have been looking forward to simplifying their routines and, hence, shifting to products that can provide them with multidimensional support. Therefore, during the pandemic, consumers were more concerned about their health & immunity and were actively looking for ways to maintain wellness. Sweet spread products contain iron and magnesium and are also a source of protein, which has enabled the product to gain a major demand during the pandemic. Although the out-of-house consumption of food & beverages witnessed a standstill, the at-home consumption of food has significantly increased, thereby observing a significant share in the global food & beverage market.

By product type, the jams, jelly, & preserves sweet spread category was the dominant segment in 2020,, with a a 47.1% share. This is attributed to the fact that it it has a wide product offering as compared to other sweet spreads and is hence largely consumed. In addition, with the rising trend of snackification among millennial consumers, the demand for jams, jellies, and preserves has gained more traction. However, the other segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of seed-based spreads due to their high protein and good fat content. These factors essentially contribute to the growing health consciousness among consumers.

On the basis of packaging, the glass category was the dominant segment in 2020,, with 64.6% of the the sweet spread market share. This is due to consumers perceptionss of glass as a premium, non-toxic,, and reusable material. However, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the sweet spread market forecast period. This is because plastic containers are lightweight, durable, and more suitable for transportation than glass.

According to the sweet spread market analysis, the distribution channel segmented into supermarketss & hypermarkets accounted for the maximum share in the sweet spread market in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that supermarkets & hypermarkets provide high visibility and an an attractive assortment of products to consumers. This enables them to discover new varieties, understand the labels,, and differentiate better among products. Furthermore, supermarket chains are one of the most most frequently visited stores for purchasing grocery items. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the sales of sweet spread in the market. However, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the sweet spread market forecast period, owing to rising convenience for consumers and wider consumer reach due to brand websites.

Region-wise, Europe was the most prominent region in 2020 due to the tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of sweet spreads in the region. In addition, this region is one of the largest producers and consumers of sweet spread and its products. Consumption of spreads in countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. is very high as compared to other countries in the world. The wide range of applications in bakery and dessert, which are the leading markets in Europe, is a prime factor contributing to the growth of the sweet spread market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR, owing to factors such as increasing applications in food products, rising demand for sweet spread products from young consumers, and consumer focus towards quality and safe, natural products and those with natural ingredients.

The players in the sweet spread market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key development strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The players in the market have various sweet spread market opportunities in order to increase the customer base. The key players profiled in this report include ConAgra Foods Inc., Duerr& Sons, Pioneer Foods, Uniliver Group, Ferrero Group, Mondelez International, Dabur India Limited, Hormel Foods, Andros, and HERSHEY’S.

