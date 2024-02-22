Residential Air Purifiers Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.4 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.4%

Residential Air Purifiers Market Trends 2032

The global residential air purifiers market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023.

The global residential air purifiers market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Residential Air Purifiers Industry:

● Increasing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ):

As individuals become more aware of the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) on their health and well-being, the demand for residential air purifiers has grown significantly. Factors such as pollution, allergens, and airborne pathogens can contribute to poor IAQ, leading to respiratory issues and other health concerns. Consequently, consumers are seeking ways to improve the air quality within their homes, driving the demand for residential air purifiers. Awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and media coverage have played a vital role in informing the public about the benefits of using air purifiers to remove contaminants from indoor air. Additionally, with increased concerns about environmental pollution and its impact on health, more households are investing in air purifiers as a proactive measure to safeguard their indoor environments.

● Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

The residential air purifiers industry has witnessed significant technological advancements and product innovations in recent years. Manufacturers are continually developing new and improved air purification technologies to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and user experience. Advanced filtration systems, such as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, activated carbon filters, and UV-C light sterilization, have become standard features in many residential air purifiers, offering superior removal of airborne pollutants, odors, and microorganisms. Moreover, smart connectivity features, mobile applications, and integration with home automation systems have made air purifiers more convenient and user-friendly. These technological advancements have not only expanded the market appeal of residential air purifiers but have also contributed to the overall growth of the industry by attracting tech-savvy consumers seeking innovative solutions for indoor air quality management.

● Changing Lifestyles and Urbanization:

Societal trends such as urbanization, increased urban air pollution, and changing lifestyles have fueled the demand for residential air purifiers. Rapid urbanization has led to higher levels of outdoor air pollution in many cities, resulting in concerns about indoor air quality as well. Additionally, modern lifestyles characterized by spending more time indoors, especially in densely populated urban areas, have heightened the importance of maintaining clean and healthy indoor environments. Factors such as smoking, pet ownership, and cooking activities can also contribute to indoor air pollution, further driving the need for effective air purification solutions in residential settings. As a result, the residential air purifiers industry has experienced steady growth, with manufacturers catering to the evolving needs and preferences of urban consumers seeking to improve the air quality within their homes.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Residential Air Purifiers Industry:

● AllerAir Industries Inc.

● Daikin Industries Ltd.

● Dyson Ltd.

● Honeywell International Inc.

● IQAir

● Koninklijke Philips N.V.

● LG Electronics Inc.

● Panasonic Holdings Corporation

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

● Sharp Corporation

● Unilever plc

● Whirlpool Corporation

● Xiaomi Inc.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

● Stand-alone/Portable

● In-Duct

Standalone/portable represented the largest segment due to their versatility and convenience, allowing consumers to easily move and place them in various rooms for targeted air purification.

By Filtration Technology:

● High-efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA)

● Activated Carbon

● Ionic Filters

● Others

High-efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) represented the largest segment because of its proven effectiveness in capturing a wide range of airborne particles, including allergens, dust, and pollutants, thus meeting the high standards of air purification sought by consumers.

By Distribution Channel:

● Online

● Offline

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into online and offline.

By Region:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the residential air purifiers market is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, and rising concerns about air pollution in densely populated countries like China and India, driving the demand for residential air purifiers to improve indoor air quality.

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies, which enable a larger segment of the population to afford residential air purifiers. Additionally, with an increasing focus on personal health and wellness, consumers are proactively seeking ways to improve the air quality in their homes, which is driving market growth for this product.

Moreover, the growing awareness of environmental issues and the impact of pollution on ecosystems is driving consumers to seek eco-friendly solutions for their homes and stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of people's need for cleaner indoor air to support healthy aging is fueling demand for residential air purifiers, especially among households with elderly occupants, which is impelling market growth.

