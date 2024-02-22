Global Automotive Door Panel Market Projected to Reach $34,158.6 Million by 2025

Automotive Door Panel Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global automotive door panel market was valued at $24,115.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $34,158.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5186

Significant rise in demand for feature-enabled door panels, skyrocketing sales of passenger vehicles, and requirement of safety owing to rise in number of road accidents fuel the growth in the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rise in demand for two-seater passenger cars hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of strong and lightweight door panels and potential in developing countries open new pathways in the industry.

Based on vehicle type, passenger cars held 84.12% of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to preference for better lifestyle by middle class families and significant surge in disposable income. However, the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is expected register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in trade activities between the regions and expansion of transportation network/activities. The research also analyzes light commercial vehicle (LCV).

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-door-panel-market/purchase-options

In addition, although luxury vehicles are more expensive than conventional vehicles, luxury vehicles are an obligatory status symbol for well-to-do individuals. Around 28,500 of luxury vehicles were sold in 2016. Around 15.9% rise was recorded in the sale of luxury vehicles from 2015 to 2016. Furthermore, the demand for luxury vehicles was particularly fueled by China, owing to improved standard of living and rise in disposable income of the population.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2017 and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently dominates the automotive door panel market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Grupo Antolin,

Brose,

Draexlmaier Group,

Hayashi Telempu Corporation,

IAC Group,

TS Tech,

Kasai Kogyo,

Reydel Automotive France SAS,

Toyota Boshoku Corporation,

Yanfeng.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5186

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive door panel market in 2017.

In 2017, front-hinged doors segment was the highest revenue contributor in the mode of operation segment.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.