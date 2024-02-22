Tower Semiconductor to Present at APEC 2024 Highlighting Company’s Recent Developments in BCD Technology

Addressing high voltage, high power BCD technologies for smart power applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, February 22, 2024 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation at upcoming 2024 APEC conference to be held February 26th - 28th in Long Beach, California, highlighting the Company’s advanced Power Management platform and recent technology developments addressing the emerging needs of consumer, communications, EV, industrial and computing market applications. During the conference, Mr. Erez Sarig, Director of Power Management Business Development & Marketing at Tower Semiconductor, will present “Tower’s Power Management Technology Offerings for a Sustainable World” covering Tower’s best-in-class BCD technology solutions supporting the expanding green energy initiatives in various market segments.

Tower’s industry leading Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) 0.18μm on 200mm and 65nm on 300mm processes offer 3.3V based and 5V based platforms for high power and high- voltage applications and are used in state-of-the-art power management ICs including driver ICs, battery and portable power management, power control for PCs, Class-D audio amplifiers, high voltage gate drivers and other numerous applications including wearables, mobile/EV, laptops, wireless charges, drones, and home appliance products.

Presentation schedule -

Tower’s Power Management Technology Offerings for a Sustainable World by Erez Sarig

Feb. 27, 2024, 1:30-2:00 pm, Room 202/A/B





To meet with Tower’s engineering team during the conference, visit the Company’s booth #625.

For additional details and registration, please visit the event webpage here.



For additional information about the Company’s Power Management platform offering, visit here.





About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, shared with ST as well as a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

