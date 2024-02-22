EBC Financial Group Recognized as "Best-Rated Broker" at 2023 FOLLOWME Broker of the Year Awards

Operating in multiple countries, EBC Group prioritises robust trading environment that listens to traders' voices and won the "Best-Rated Broker" Award

KUALA LUMPUR, WP KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment, EBC Financial Group has always adhered to the principles of integrity and respect and has won wide acclaim in the industry for connecting traders with high-quality services. In the 2023 “FOLLOWME Best Broker of the Year” with multiple category selections, EBC Financial Group won the “Best-Rated Broker” Award.

FOLLOWME is an international community trading platform, supporting the account connections of more than 4,000 brokers worldwide. It also provides professional services to millions of users every day, as well as providing an open community trading platform where traders and investors from across the globe can share their trading experience and strategies in real-time. Become the most sought-after award, the “Best-Rated Broker” award selects only outstanding brokerages that are loved by users through a comprehensive evaluation of user reviews and experience.



𝗪𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆

In this selection, EBC Financial Group took the lead in user interaction and experience, integrated word-of-mouth scoring, industry influence, and many other aspects that brought success in securing the award.

As an international trading brokerage, EBC Financial Group has long been committed to building the most robust trading environment, providing streamlined order execution, institutional-grade liquidity access, and diversified services, while listening to the voice of traders and providing more comprehensive security.

The company has a user-centric customer service team that provides unwavering 24/7 support to the traders. In terms of diversified service construction, EBC Financial Group has simultaneously created an Expert Advisor (EA) tool library and introduced the same order flow tool on Wall Street to provide customized tool support.

To ensure full protection towards the safety of partners’ funds, the company is covered by professional liability insurance for eligible clients. EBC Financial Group also joins The Financial Commission which provides professional External Dispute Resolution (EDR) to offer additional compensation of up to 20,000 Euros for each partner. The organization was established exclusively to resolve disputes between FX and CFD traders and promote transparent and efficient transactions. Valuing the trust of every customer and actively building the strongest, safest, professional, efficient, and stable trading environment is the reason why EBC Financial Group won the “Best-Rated Broker” award.



𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

EBC Financial Group’s top-notch trading services are reflected in providing dedicated services to every trader, ensuring that every trader can enjoy the best trading experience, which is also the core foundation for it to build mutual trust with customers.

EBC Financial Group connects to more than 25 of the best liquidity providers, directly connects to the Interbank Market, and greatly improves price optimisation through ultra-low latency aggregation, intelligent order routing, and quotation optimisation engines. While optimised, more than 85% of orders can be filled at a better price on EBC Financial Group. Relying on its unique trading black box and Private Room, providing reliable data transmission success rate of up to 98.75%, and less serious slippage for the client’s trading experience.

EBC Financial Group has long been committed to eliminating the information gap between traders and institutions, providing the same trading conditions as institutions, and insisting on the quality of trading services so that it can stand out from many trading brokerages and become a firm choice for investors.

It is believed that in the future, EBC Financial Group will continue to innovate standards and improve the trading experience in connection with traders, and this strongly aligns with the company’s core value, “Exceptional Brilliance Care for Every Committed Trader."