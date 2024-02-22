Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Herceptin, trastuzumab, Date of authorisation: 28/08/2000, Revision: 43, Status: Authorised

In the first study in early breast cancer, 8% of the patients who received Herceptin by infusion into a vein after having completed surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy (if applicable) experienced a reappearance of their cancer in the first year of treatment (127 out of 1,693), compared with 13% of the patients who did not receive it (219 out of 1,693). The addition of Herceptin to chemotherapy resulted in fewer patients experiencing a reappearance of their cancer over three years. The difference was between 4.8 and 11.8% depending on the type of chemotherapy. For locally advanced breast cancer, giving Herceptin by infusion into a vein before surgery in combination with chemotherapy and then again after surgery on its own resulted in fewer patients dying or having their cancer worsen or reappear over three years: after three years, 65% of patients given Herceptin were still alive without having their cancer worsen or reappear as compared to 52% in patients not given Herceptin.

In metastatic breast cancer, 15% of the patients whose previous treatment had failed responded to Herceptin given by infusion into a vein. When used in combination with paclitaxel or docetaxel, around half of the patients responded to Herceptin, compared with around a quarter of those receiving paclitaxel or docetaxel alone. Patients receiving Herceptin in combination with anastrozole also lived for longer without their cancer getting worse (4.8 months, on average) than those receiving anastrozole alone (2.4 months, on average).

In metastatic gastric cancer, the patients with higher levels of HER2 expression who received Herceptin by infusion into a vein survived for an average of 16.0 months, compared with 11.8 months in those receiving cisplatin and either capecitabine or 5?fluorouracil alone.

When given by injection under the skin, Herceptin had the same effectiveness as when given by infusion into a vein. The levels of the active substance were at least as high as when Herceptin is given by infusion into a vein.