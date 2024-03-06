Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The livestock monitoring market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.09 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the livestock monitoring market size is predicted to reach $6.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%.

The growth in the livestock monitoring market is due to the increasing focus on early disease detection and real-time monitoring in livestock. North America region is expected to hold the largest livestock monitoring market share. Major players in the livestock monitoring market include Cargill Incorporated, ENGS Systems Inc., Zoetis Inc., Intervet Inc., GEA Farm Technologies GmbH, Afimilk Ltd., HID Global Corporation.

Livestock Monitoring Market Segments

• By Livestock Type: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine, Other Livestocks

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, Health Monitoring Management, Sorting And Weighing Management

• By Geography: The global livestock monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6874&type=smp

Livestock monitoring refers to a method that uses IoT-enabled sensors to track and monitor the health of animals, most frequently cattle, and is also known as precision livestock farming. The monitoring system for livestock aids in keeping an eye on the wellbeing of the animals. One can keep an eye on the grazing pattern and decide better on things like the weight of the livestock and when to feed them.

Read More On The Livestock Monitoring Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/livestock-monitoring-global-market-report

