Europe Halal Food Market Size, Share, Revenue, Industry Growth, Price Analysis and Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Halal Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Europe halal food market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Europe Halal Food Market Overview:

Halal food refers to food items and beverages that comply with Islamic dietary laws as outlined in the Quran. These laws dictate what is permissible and what is forbidden for Muslims to consume. The criteria mainly focus on the method of slaughter, the type of animals consumed, and the avoidance of certain substances.

For meat to be considered halal, it must be processed and prepared according to specific guidelines. This includes invoking the name of Allah before slaughtering the animal, ensuring the animal is healthy at the time of slaughter, and using a sharp knife to make a swift cut to the throat, allowing for all the blood to drain from the carcass. In addition to meat, halal guidelines prohibit the consumption of alcohol, blood, pork, and the meat of animals that die of themselves, are not properly slaughtered, or are of forbidden species.

Europe Halal Food Market Trends:

The increasing Muslim population in Europe, which is seeking Halal-certified products that meet Islamic dietary laws, is driving the market in Europe. This demographic shift is pushing retailers and food manufacturers to expand their Halal offerings to cater to this growing market segment.

Moreover, the rising awareness and demand for Halal food are not limited to the Muslim population. A growing segment of non-Muslim consumers is also gravitating towards Halal foods, associating them with ethical consumption, quality, and safety standards. This perception stems from the stringent guidelines Halal products must adhere to, which include the humane treatment of animals and the avoidance of certain additives and preservatives. This broader consumer interest in Halal foods is encouraging more food businesses to seek Halal certification, thus further expanding the market. Additionally, government support and regulatory frameworks in some European countries are facilitating the growth of the Halal food market.

Europe Halal Food Market Segmentation:

Country Insights:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Market by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Independent Small Grocers

• Online Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

