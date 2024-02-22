Results of visitor expenditure survey for the whole year and the 4th quarter of 2023

MACAU, February 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) surged by 292.2% year-on-year to MOP71.25 billion in 2023, attributable to a substantial rise of 394.9% in the number of visitor arrivals; moreover, the figure represented an increase of 11.2% compared to 2019. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP60.18 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP11.07 billion) soared by 303.5% and 240.6% year-on-year respectively.

Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,525 in 2023, up by 55.3% compared to 2019; yet, the figure showed a year-on-year decrease of 20.8%, which was due to a relatively high base of comparison in 2022 that resulted from Mainland visitors shopping in Macao during the quarantine-free travel arrangement between Macao and mainland China, as well as their demand for mid-to-high-end consumer products. Meanwhile, per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,230) and same-day visitors (MOP791) fell by 29.6% and 21.7% year-on-year respectively in 2023. As regards type of expense, per-capita spending of visitors on shopping (MOP1,219) and food & beverages (MOP478) dropped by 42.3% and 2.1% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending on accommodation (MOP647) and transport (MOP101) grew by 50.9% and 36.6%.

Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP3,055), Hong Kong (MOP1,160) and Taiwan (MOP2,141) showed respective growth of 66.6%, 21.6% and 55.5% as against 2019. In addition, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP3,634), Thailand (MOP3,363), Singapore (MOP2,658), Malaysia (MOP2,343) and Japan (MOP2,123) recorded varying degrees of increases compared to 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, total spending of visitors stood at MOP19.19 billion, up by 297.4% year-on-year and 18.1% as against the same quarter of 2019. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP16.39 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP2.79 billion) soared by 298.0% and 293.8% year-on-year respectively. Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,316 in the fourth quarter, down by 35.9% year-on-year but up by 31.2% compared to the same period of 2019. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,108) and same-day visitors (MOP650) decreased by 26.3% and 45.3% year-on-year respectively. Analysed by source of visitors, visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan spent MOP2,769, MOP1,001 and MOP1,840 on average, respectively. In the fourth quarter, visitors spent primarily on shopping (44.8% of total), followed by accommodation (27.1%) and food & beverages (20.3%).

DSEC conducts the ongoing Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data from visitors on their expense items and amount of spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.