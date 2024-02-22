Nokia launches new 5G mmWave receiver to add capacity to Fixed Wireless Access networks #MWC24

Press Release



Nokia launches new 5G mmWave receiver to add capacity to Fixed Wireless Access networks

New outdoor receiver builds on mature and field-proven Nokia mmWave FWA technology

Industry best antenna gain (27dBi) enables non-Line-of-Sight operations for better performance

Intelligent algorithms from Nokia Bell Labs automatically adapt to changing radio environments

22 February, 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a new 5G outdoor fixed wireless access receiver designed to enhance broadband coverage for urban, suburban, and rural areas. The outdoor receiver allows operators to use low-cost mmWave spectrum to provide consistent, reliable, ultra-fast wireless broadband services in areas where fiber can be challenging to deploy.

Mounted on a balcony, wall, or pole, the outdoor receiver uses unique 360-degree field-of-view technology and Nokia Bell Labs advanced algorithms to enhance performance. With the ability to create a digital fingerprint of available radio signals, it can identify changes and rapidly switch between signal sources to ensure the best possible connection is maintained between the base station and receiver. This, along with the use of high gain antennas (up to 27 dBi) creates the industry’s first mmWave FWA solution that works in non-Line-of-Sight conditions, is easy to install by the customer and, allows operators to avoid costly track-rolls.

Dirk Verhaegen, VP of Broadband Devices at Nokia, said: "We are excited to introduce the FastMile 5G mmWave Receiver, a game-changer for FWA services. Operators that have successfully deployed FWA frequently come up against capacity challenges. mmWave is ideally suited to solve this, allowing operators to add capacity where needed. Our High-Gain, 360-degree mmWave technology eliminates line-of-sight hurdles associated with mmWave, making it easier for operators to deploy and quickly add capacity to their FWA network.”

Jeff Heynen, VP, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group, said: "Nokia's new FWA 5G mmWave outdoor device can help operators expand the reach of their mmWave-based FWA services by overcoming a number of technical hurdles that have limited the technology’s adoption thus far. The device will expand the addressable market of homes and businesses for premium fixed wireless access services.”





The Nokia FastMile 5G mmWave Receiver will be available by early 2024. It joins Nokia's comprehensive portfolio of customer premise equipment, which includes 4G and 5G gateways and receivers for outdoor and indoor use.

Nokia FWA 5G mmWave Receiver details

High Gain Antenna up to 27dBi

Bandwidth aggregation up to 800MHz in FR2

LTE and 5G FR1 support

Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) mode

10GE LAN port

Did you know

In June 2023, Nokia achieved a download (DL) speed record of more than 2 Gbps using mmWave spectrum and FastMile 5G mmWave Receiver over a distance of 11 kilometers at the OuluZone test facility in Oulu, Finland

