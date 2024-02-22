Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market to Reach $2.37 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of mouth ulcers due to rise in tobacco consumption, chemical-based toothpaste

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.37 billion by 2030 witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Surge in prevalence of mouth ulcers due to rise in tobacco consumption, chemical-based toothpaste, smoking cessation, and acidic foods and increase in dental and oral hygiene awareness drive the growth of the global mouth ulcers treatment market. However, lack of awareness and availability of traditional substitutes hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovative product launches present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for mouth ulcers treatment increased during the pandemic due to weakened immune system with lack of sufficient amount of vitamins and minerals in patients suffered from the Covid-19 disease.

However, non-urgent surgeries were postponed to take care of increase in number of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. Hospital staff was relocated in Covid wards and only urgent surgeries were performed.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mouth ulcers treatment market based on drug class, formulation type, indication, and region.

Based on drug class, the anesthetic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the analgesics and corticosteroids segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on formulation, the gels segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global mouth ulcers treatment market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the lozenges segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global mouth ulcers treatment market analyzed in the research include Blistex Inc., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s, Colgate Palmolive Company, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Prince Care Pharma Private Limited, Pfizer Inc., and 3M.

